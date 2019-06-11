Take the pledge to vote

Yuvraj Singh Fans Ask BCCI for a Send-off Match as #YuviDeservesProperFarewell Trends on Twitter

Team India's current vice-captain Rohit Sharma was among the firsts to put his thoughts out for 37-year-old cricketer, who in a cryptic tweet on Monday night, wrote that Yuvraj Singh "deserved a better send off."

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 11, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
File image. (Getty)
Yuvraj Singh's retirement announcement was a hard pill to swallow for many Indian cricketers and fans alike. While Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit kept buzzing with tribute photos and videos of the much-celebrated cricketer, a section of social media believed the southpaw didn't get a fitting farewell from the game that he played for 19 years.

India's current vice-captain Rohit Sharma was among the firsts to put his thoughts out for 37-year-old cricketer, who in a cryptic tweet on Monday night, wrote that Yuvraj "deserved a better send off."

To which Yuvraj promptly replied by saying, "You know how I feel inside ! Love u brothaman you go be a legend."




While announcing his retirement in a press conference on Monday, Yuvraj asserted that a farewell game was offered to him in 2017 even if he had failed the Yo-Yo test. The cricketer did manage to clear the test but was never called back to the team.

“I didn’t tell anyone in BCCI that I want a farewell game,” Yuvraj said. “If I had the potential, I would have left from the ground. I didn’t need a match. I was told that if I failed a Yo-Yo test then I can play a retirement match. I told them I don’t need the game, if I don’t pass the Yo-Yo test, I’ll go home quietly. I passed the Yo-Yo Test and rest is not my call.”

His revelation came as a shock to many, especially Indian cricket fans on Twitter. Seconding Rohit Sharma's thoughts, they were quick to trend #YuviDeservesProperFarewell on the microblogging site.

Some users went as far as tagging the official handles of ICC and BCCI on Twitter and requested the cricket bodies to arrange for a special farewell match as a tribute to Yuvraj's contribution to Team India.







































