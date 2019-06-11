Yuvraj Singh Fans Ask BCCI for a Send-off Match as #YuviDeservesProperFarewell Trends on Twitter
Team India's current vice-captain Rohit Sharma was among the firsts to put his thoughts out for 37-year-old cricketer, who in a cryptic tweet on Monday night, wrote that Yuvraj Singh "deserved a better send off."
To which Yuvraj promptly replied by saying, "You know how I feel inside ! Love u brothaman you go be a legend."
You know how I feel inside ! Love u brothaman you go be a legend ❤️— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 10, 2019
While announcing his retirement in a press conference on Monday, Yuvraj asserted that a farewell game was offered to him in 2017 even if he had failed the Yo-Yo test. The cricketer did manage to clear the test but was never called back to the team.
“I didn’t tell anyone in BCCI that I want a farewell game,” Yuvraj said. “If I had the potential, I would have left from the ground. I didn’t need a match. I was told that if I failed a Yo-Yo test then I can play a retirement match. I told them I don’t need the game, if I don’t pass the Yo-Yo test, I’ll go home quietly. I passed the Yo-Yo Test and rest is not my call.”
His revelation came as a shock to many, especially Indian cricket fans on Twitter. Seconding Rohit Sharma's thoughts, they were quick to trend #YuviDeservesProperFarewell on the microblogging site.
Some users went as far as tagging the official handles of ICC and BCCI on Twitter and requested the cricket bodies to arrange for a special farewell match as a tribute to Yuvraj's contribution to Team India.
A fighter in real life. A person who risked his Life for World cup. @YUVSTRONG12 you are really a inspiration to many.#YuviDeservesProperFarewell #YuvrajSingh #YuviRetires— thulsiram (@thulsiram1995) June 11, 2019
Good bye from cricket. End of an era. You will be always be missed from International cricket. pic.twitter.com/V6RBuXxIrT
International Cricket Council (ICC) changed their cover photo from World Cup logo to Yuvi !— kaa (@Varmashines) June 11, 2019
That's the worldwide legend @YUVSTRONG12 for you #YuviRetires #Yuvrajsinghretires #YuviDeservesProperFarewell @YuviFC @DieHardYuviFans pic.twitter.com/YN5NfqU5fC
@YUVSTRONG12 Happy retirement #YuviDeservesProperFarewell pic.twitter.com/GY77t0LozZ— Shalini reddy mitta (@ShaliniMitta) June 11, 2019
Dear @ICC— Tirth jain (@Tirthjain1) June 11, 2019
Plz tell @BCCI To arrange a farewell match for yuvi @YUVSTRONG12
A special request from die hard fan #YuvrajSingh #YuviDeservesProperFarewell
#YuviDeservesProperFarewell@BCCI please arrange a farewell match for him @YUVSTRONG12— Tirth jain (@Tirthjain1) June 11, 2019
Please arrange a match #YuvrajSingh
A special request from die hard fan....
Plz.... Plz..... Plz.....
Do Pal Ruka Khwabon Ka Karvan
Aur Phir Chal Diyeh Tum Kahan Hum Kahaan
This pic tells everything about yuvraj Singh's achievement... Legend— Chaukidaar Rohit sharma (@lostboy_rk) June 11, 2019
. Always fav. Miss u yuvi paaji...
Always enjoyed ur batting... Fielding and bowling... #YuviDeservesProperFarewell pic.twitter.com/i0VLFfBHhy
Yuvi boss u really deserve it— Deepak (@Deepakdeeuv007) June 11, 2019
Unable to control tears as a diehard yuvian I want to see you in blue Jersey for one last time @YUVSTRONG12#YuviDeservesProperFarewell pic.twitter.com/wvS0De3eQu
One Of the Best Player In Cricket History Has Announced His Retirement But @BCCI Wants To Give A Better Retirement Fr Yuvi Becoz He His One Among The Best #YuviDeservesProperFarewell pic.twitter.com/6W9LKGvB4w— Vj Kailash (@VjKailash08) June 11, 2019
Definitely Yuvi Deserves Better Farewell.— ABHIVYAKTI (@abhi_vyaktii) June 11, 2019
In 2011 he was in so much pain but still he fight for us and make India proud.
BCCI should respect the legends. #YuviDeservesProperFarewell
#YuviDeservesProperFarewell Yuvraj retirement announcement is not acceptable, he deserves a proper farewell :(— sourav singh (@singhsourav527) June 11, 2019
Lessons learnt from @YUVSTRONG12 life. This world is very unforgiving and very ungrateful. You do 100 things right and 1 thing wrong, you won't be spared. Also the world is not fair. You don't get what you deserve. #YuviRetires #yuvrajretires #YuviDeservesProperFarewell— Himanshu Singh (@halcyonhimanshu) June 11, 2019
One true champion, one true legend !— Jatothu Hussain Nayak (@JatothuH) June 11, 2019
Jersey number 12 should be left unassigned in tribute to Yuvi Paaji @YUVSTRONG12
Dear @bcci Yuvi deserves much bigger and proper farewell.#YuvrajSingh #cancersurvivor #YuviDeservesProperFarewell pic.twitter.com/eH63pWElwJ
@bcci arrange the farewell match for @YUVSTRONG12 #YuvrajRetires #YuviDeservesProperFarewell pic.twitter.com/3DtH9jgZYe— Dhanush Naidu (@DhanushNaidu18) June 10, 2019
