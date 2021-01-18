Yuvraj Singh Shares Hilarious Video of 'Bharatanatyam Style' Off Spin, Netizens Left in Splits

The game of cricket over the years has mostly been known as a batsman's game, however, the bowlers too have emerged to counter them with unusual and intriguing actions to curb the run flow and pick wickets.

As the bowlers improved their craft, several bowlers evolved with some unusual bowling styles. Right from spinners to pace bowlers, from yester-years to the current generation have had a few of them. The likes of good old Paul Adams to the likes of Lasith Malinga, Sohail Tanvir to our own Jasprit Bumrah are among the selected few who not only imbibed such different sets of actions, but have also garnered quite a bit of success with it.

In one such case, a bizarre bowling action has come to the fore. Former Team India international Yuvraj Singh shared a video of a bowler with unusual action which has left netizens in splits. The southpaw took to Instagram to share a video with his 10 million plus followers of an unnamed right-arm spinner with a very unusual style of bowling.

Singh is quite active on social media circuits and is known to share funny to motivational posts with his fans. Most often, his posts leave users amused and amazed, all at the same time. He shared the video yesterday on the photo-video sharing platform. Captioning the post, he ended it by tagging Harbhajan Singh.

The short video clip shared by Singh shows a bowler twirling himself a couple of times, before he delivers the ball. His moves are reminiscent of the famous South Indian dance form of Bharatnatyam. His unique action might have prompted Singh too to address it as the same.

The video quickly went viral and has so far racked up more than 3.28 lakh likes on Instagram. His post has garnered tons of appreciative comments from users as well. Majority of them reacted with hilarious comments to express their feelings.

While one user funnily wrote, "Batsmen be like, 'ha ye krlo pehle'." Another one joked and said to add the Ghoomar song in the background. "The bowler spins more than the ball," said a third.

Meanwhile, Singh, who retired from international cricket in 2019, is one of the active celebrities on social media. The former all-rounder was keen to make his comeback in the domestic cricket circuit this year, but was denied the NOC by the BCCI. However, post his retirement, he has participated in a few overseas cricket league tournaments.