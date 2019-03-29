And this is how @YUVSTRONG12 roared last night 🔥

3 balls, 3 consecutive sixes!

Awesomeness level at its best💯@mipaltan #RCBvMI #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/r8mKd9o5Gx — Yuvraj Singh World (@YuviWorld12) March 29, 2019

When Kohli hits - RCB celebrates



When Rohit hits - Mumbai Indians celebrates



When Yuvraj Singh hits - Whole India celebrates. 😍 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 28, 2019

Yuvraj hit 6 sixes on Stuart Broad's over

Yuvraj hit 3 sixes on Chahal's over.

Does that mean Chahal is 'Stuart little'#RCBvMI — pandurang escobar (@Bhavessshh) March 28, 2019

Sachin : Wankhade will witness Yuvraj's Clean sixes this season!!



Ganguly : Play like Yuvraj Singh!!



Yuvraj : Yes Accepted legends!! — RCB/MI Katchi (@sudhanks) March 24, 2019

watching yuvraj singh hitting 3 sixes in a row#RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/uUDJLvUjaL — Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 28, 2019

Every Yuvraj six is precious. Yes, still. #IPL2019 — Manya (@CSKian716) March 28, 2019

Yuvraj is the only player you start expecting for six sixes, when he has hit just two! #RCBvMI #Yuvraj — Harshit (@cricketharshit) March 28, 2019

Yuvraj was turning the clock back tonight! Also underlines how the @mipaltan franchise has welcomed him and allowed Yuvi to play fearless cricket #MIvsRCB — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) March 28, 2019

3 back to back sixes by yuvraj singh pic.twitter.com/pfjYfvryCP — ganok (@SumeetKalra9) March 28, 2019

There's still a magic about Yuvraj Singh. The love on the timeline is as genuine as it can get. We criticize him, but deep down almost everyone loves him. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 28, 2019

Yuvraj is one player who can unite every RCB, MI, CSK, KKR etc. fan. Everybody wants him to do well. The TL is just very wholesome to read. #IPL2019 — Manya (@CSKian716) March 28, 2019

Yuvraj Singh scored 53 off 35 balls. Top scorer for his team. Great to see the lion roar again. #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/spS2971YtY — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) March 24, 2019