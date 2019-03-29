LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh Takes Fans on a Nostalgia Ride, Smashes Yuzvendra Chahal For Hat-Trick Sixes

The 37-year-old's fireworks against leggie Chahal took cricket fans back to the days of T20 World Cup where Yuvraj smoked England's Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 29, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
IPL rivalries were put on hold when Yuvraj Singh came out to bat in Mumbai Indians' jersey against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday night.

The 37-year-old southpaw, who hit a fighting fifty in the losing opening contest against Delhi Capitals, looked very much in his colour when he turned the clock and united IPL fans to root for the good ol' Yuvi.

Mumbai Indians got off to a flying start with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock connecting the ball well. Yuvraj walked in at number 4 when MI was 2 down for 87.

The veteran batsman took his time to settle in the centre, batting at 5 off 8 deliveries when leggie Yuzvendra Chahal was introduced in the 14th over.

The power-hitting Yuvi was unleashed and carnage followed. The left-hander smoked Chahal for three gigantic sixes in three consecutive deliveries - first over deep square leg, second right above the bowler's head, and the last falling in the long on region.

IPL T20 2019 - RCB vs MI

His intention was clear and Yuvraj tried to go for 4 in 4 but a missed timing coupled with a sharp catch at long-off by Mohammed Siraj put an end to Yuvi's fireworks.



Twitterati, who had witnessed Yuvraj smashing England's Stuart Broad for six sixes in the ICC World T20 back in 2007 at Kingsmead in Durban, were in for a nostalgia ride.








































Meanwhile, Bangalore needed 17 to win in the last over bowled by Lasith Malinga. Shivam Dube smashed the very first delivery for a six over long off, but Malinga made a stunning comeback and delivered five solid yorkers to make sure all Dube and de Villiers could manage were five singles. MI won the contest by 6 runs, however, there was yet another controversy in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

With seven needed off the last ball, umpire S Ravi failed to notice a no-ball delivered by Malinga to Dubey, who could only score one off it to hand MI the win. The incident left the RCB skipper Virat Kohli fuming who said, “We are playing at the IPL level and not playing club cricket. The umpires should have had their eyes open. That is a ridiculous call at the last ball. If it is a game of margins, I don't know what is happening. They should have been more sharp and careful out there.”

Back to Yuvi, you can watch Stuart Broad's unfortunate over here:

