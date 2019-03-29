IPL 2019: Yuvraj Singh Takes Fans on a Nostalgia Ride, Smashes Yuzvendra Chahal For Hat-Trick Sixes
The 37-year-old's fireworks against leggie Chahal took cricket fans back to the days of T20 World Cup where Yuvraj smoked England's Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over.
PTI image.
The 37-year-old southpaw, who hit a fighting fifty in the losing opening contest against Delhi Capitals, looked very much in his colour when he turned the clock and united IPL fans to root for the good ol' Yuvi.
Mumbai Indians got off to a flying start with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock connecting the ball well. Yuvraj walked in at number 4 when MI was 2 down for 87.
The veteran batsman took his time to settle in the centre, batting at 5 off 8 deliveries when leggie Yuzvendra Chahal was introduced in the 14th over.
The power-hitting Yuvi was unleashed and carnage followed. The left-hander smoked Chahal for three gigantic sixes in three consecutive deliveries - first over deep square leg, second right above the bowler's head, and the last falling in the long on region.
His intention was clear and Yuvraj tried to go for 4 in 4 but a missed timing coupled with a sharp catch at long-off by Mohammed Siraj put an end to Yuvi's fireworks.
And this is how @YUVSTRONG12 roared last night 🔥— Yuvraj Singh World (@YuviWorld12) March 29, 2019
3 balls, 3 consecutive sixes!
Awesomeness level at its best💯@mipaltan #RCBvMI #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/r8mKd9o5Gx
Twitterati, who had witnessed Yuvraj smashing England's Stuart Broad for six sixes in the ICC World T20 back in 2007 at Kingsmead in Durban, were in for a nostalgia ride.
When Kohli hits - RCB celebrates— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 28, 2019
When Rohit hits - Mumbai Indians celebrates
When Yuvraj Singh hits - Whole India celebrates. 😍
Almost NOSTALGIA! #YuvrajSingh #RCBvMI— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 28, 2019
Yuvraj hit 6 sixes on Stuart Broad's over— pandurang escobar (@Bhavessshh) March 28, 2019
Yuvraj hit 3 sixes on Chahal's over.
Does that mean Chahal is 'Stuart little'#RCBvMI
Sachin : Wankhade will witness Yuvraj's Clean sixes this season!!— RCB/MI Katchi (@sudhanks) March 24, 2019
Ganguly : Play like Yuvraj Singh!!
Yuvraj : Yes Accepted legends!!
watching yuvraj singh hitting 3 sixes in a row#RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/uUDJLvUjaL— Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 28, 2019
#YuvrajSingh ke Sixes #RCBvMI #MIvRCB #VIVOIPL #Yuvi pic.twitter.com/O4ZkHSx0AJ— Prem (@nawaabshahab) March 28, 2019
Every Yuvraj six is precious. Yes, still. #IPL2019— Manya (@CSKian716) March 28, 2019
Yuvraj is the only player you start expecting for six sixes, when he has hit just two! #RCBvMI #Yuvraj— Harshit (@cricketharshit) March 28, 2019
Yuvraj was turning the clock back tonight! Also underlines how the @mipaltan franchise has welcomed him and allowed Yuvi to play fearless cricket #MIvsRCB— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) March 28, 2019
3 back to back sixes by yuvraj singh pic.twitter.com/pfjYfvryCP— ganok (@SumeetKalra9) March 28, 2019
There's still a magic about Yuvraj Singh. The love on the timeline is as genuine as it can get. We criticize him, but deep down almost everyone loves him.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 28, 2019
Yuvraj is one player who can unite every RCB, MI, CSK, KKR etc. fan. Everybody wants him to do well. The TL is just very wholesome to read. #IPL2019— Manya (@CSKian716) March 28, 2019
Yuvraj Singh scored 53 off 35 balls. Top scorer for his team. Great to see the lion roar again. #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/spS2971YtY— Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) March 24, 2019
Meanwhile, Bangalore needed 17 to win in the last over bowled by Lasith Malinga. Shivam Dube smashed the very first delivery for a six over long off, but Malinga made a stunning comeback and delivered five solid yorkers to make sure all Dube and de Villiers could manage were five singles. MI won the contest by 6 runs, however, there was yet another controversy in the ongoing Indian Premier League.
With seven needed off the last ball, umpire S Ravi failed to notice a no-ball delivered by Malinga to Dubey, who could only score one off it to hand MI the win. The incident left the RCB skipper Virat Kohli fuming who said, “We are playing at the IPL level and not playing club cricket. The umpires should have had their eyes open. That is a ridiculous call at the last ball. If it is a game of margins, I don't know what is happening. They should have been more sharp and careful out there.”
Back to Yuvi, you can watch Stuart Broad's unfortunate over here:
