Yuvraj Singh's Hilarious Reaction to Bumrah Winning Prestigious Awards Will Make You Say 'Same'

On Sunday, Indian frontline pacer and World number 1 Jasprit Bumrah was conferred with the prestigious Polly Umrigar award alongside the Dilip Sardesai honour for his invaluable contributions with the ball.

Polly Umrigar award is presented to the best male International cricketer and it carries a citation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 15 lakh.

Dilip Sardesai award is for both the highest wicket-taker and highest run-getter in Test cricket. Bumrah took 34 wickets in six matches with three five-wicket hauls.

Over the moon with his achievement, Bumrah took to his social media pages and expressed his gratitude to the cricket fraternity with a photo of him posing with the shinning trophies.

"Grateful and honoured to be taking these two awards home tonight," wrote Bumrah.

Soon enough, congratulatory messages poured in patting the bowler's incredible contributions to the Indian team and the sport of cricket alike.

"Congratulations sir.. I wish all your dreams come true.stay healthy and happy.love you sir💝💝," wrote one fan.

"U are the LEGEND..! for us 😎❤jaasiieee U DESERVE MORE and moree awards 🏆...dear..MORE is yet to come... So keep rocking my JAAN 😘😘😘😘😘KEEP SMILING ALWYS u are the MOTIVATION FOR ME.. AND MILLIONS OF HEARTS! 😎❤ more and more love to YOUU...(sic)," wrote another.

However, one wish from the sea of praises stood out. Yuvraj Singh, in his usual banter mood, responded to Bumrah's post by taking a light-hearted jibe at the young cricketer.

"Jassi has de thoda no ones taking your trophies away! Jokes apart many congratulations you truly deserve it (Jassi smile more, no one is taking your trophies away)".

And Yuvraj fans were more than delighted to read his comment.

