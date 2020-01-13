Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Yuvraj Singh's Hilarious Reaction to Bumrah Winning Prestigious Awards Will Make You Say 'Same'

Indian frontline pacer and World no. 1 Jasprit Bumrah was, on Sunday, conferred with the prestigious Polly Umrigar award and Dilip Sardesai awards.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 11:03 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Yuvraj Singh's Hilarious Reaction to Bumrah Winning Prestigious Awards Will Make You Say 'Same'
Image credits: Jasprit Bumrah / Instagram.

Yuvraj Singh and social media banter go hand in hand.

On Sunday, Indian frontline pacer and World number 1 Jasprit Bumrah was conferred with the prestigious Polly Umrigar award alongside the Dilip Sardesai honour for his invaluable contributions with the ball.

Polly Umrigar award is presented to the best male International cricketer and it carries a citation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 15 lakh.

Dilip Sardesai award is for both the highest wicket-taker and highest run-getter in Test cricket. Bumrah took 34 wickets in six matches with three five-wicket hauls.

Over the moon with his achievement, Bumrah took to his social media pages and expressed his gratitude to the cricket fraternity with a photo of him posing with the shinning trophies.

"Grateful and honoured to be taking these two awards home tonight," wrote Bumrah.

Soon enough, congratulatory messages poured in patting the bowler's incredible contributions to the Indian team and the sport of cricket alike.

"Congratulations sir.. I wish all your dreams come true.stay healthy and happy.love you sir💝💝," wrote one fan.

"U are the LEGEND..! for us 😎❤jaasiieee U DESERVE MORE and moree awards 🏆...dear..MORE is yet to come... So keep rocking my JAAN 😘😘😘😘😘KEEP SMILING ALWYS u are the MOTIVATION FOR ME.. AND MILLIONS OF HEARTS! 😎❤ more and more love to YOUU...(sic)," wrote another.

However, one wish from the sea of praises stood out. Yuvraj Singh, in his usual banter mood, responded to Bumrah's post by taking a light-hearted jibe at the young cricketer.

"Jassi has de thoda no ones taking your trophies away! Jokes apart many congratulations you truly deserve it (Jassi smile more, no one is taking your trophies away)".

bumrah yuvi

And Yuvraj fans were more than delighted to read his comment.

yuvi

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram