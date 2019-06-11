Yuvraj's Savage Response to Sanjay Manjrekar's Retirement Wish is Out of the Park

Yuvraj Singh -

1) All time great one day batsman.

2) Batsman with the greatest bat swing ever.

3) Most impressive International debut I have seen from an Indian batsman.

4) A very selfless batsman.

Enjoy your second innings Yuvi! #YuvrajSingh — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 10, 2019

Thanks Sanjay I’m sure some time critics get the best out of you ! Cheers — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 11, 2019

"I never saw Yuvraj play a selfish innings."@sanjaymanjrekar pays a touching tribute to a wonderful man and cricketer, and reflects on the day when @YUVSTRONG12 made him eat his words. pic.twitter.com/58oaBVhPT7 — ICC (@ICC) June 11, 2019

Tributes and farewell messages from the cricket fraternity and Indian fans poured in after 37-year-old Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from the international cricket in a press conference on Monday. But one that stuck out like a sore thumb for Yuvraj, perhaps, came from the cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar.From Sachin Tendulkar to Virender Sehwag to Mohammad Kaif, several cricketers took over to their social media accounts and gave a fitting tribute to Yuvraj and his illustrious 19 years of service to the sport. While current Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma suggested that the southpaw "deserved a better send-off" from the game."I have been playing international cricket on and off for 17 years. Now, it is time to say goodbye, to move on and walk away. It has been a roller coaster ride and a great story but it has to come to an end," said an emotional Yuvraj in a press conference on Monday. "This is the best time to move on," he added.As the cricket fans were left with a bitter-sweet feeling after Yuvraj's announcement, Sanjay Manjrekar, who is currently in England to perform his commentating duties in the ongoing World Cup, called the retired cricketer a "very selfless batsman" in a tweet and wished Yuvraj well on his second innings in life.Manjrekar's farewell message, however, received a rather savage response from the man himself and Yuvraj replied to the commentator's wish by saying, "Thanks Sanjay I’m sure some time critics get the best out of you ! Cheers."For those wondering what triggered Yuvraj to reply the way he did, a tribute video posted by ICC on Tuesday in which Manjrekar revealed an incident where Yuvraj made him eat his words, could be the reason.Manjrekar was among the many critics who had questioned Yuvraj's "hasty" comeback in the ICC World Twenty20 tournament in 2012, months after recovering from cancer and chemotherapy, that had kept him away from cricket after his heroics in the 2011 World Cup.The commentator had criticised Yuvraj's fitness levels and rustiness in the 2012's T20 tournament.Sharing his favourite Yuvraj Singh memory, Manjrekar in ICC's tribute video said, "I have got one memory when he had that illness and he was out of cricket for a while and then he slowly started getting back to full fitness and started playing a few matches."Stating that it felt more of an "emotional decision to have him back in the Indian squad, Manjrekar added, "He was fast-tracked into the Indian team. And I thought that they rushed him a bit too much and I felt that the public that was behind and they made an emotional decision for Yuvraj Singh."Unhappy with his inclusion, Manjrekar had expressed his thoughts on Twitter after Australia had thrashed India by 9 wickets at Colombo in 2012's T20 tournament."So typically I had to say something about it. I said it on Twitter that this is not a good cricketing decision. It is based more on emotion and he is not yet ready. And he should have been tested in some of the other matches. He goes in and gets a Man of the Match award in the first game that he played," Manjrekar revealed.The match in question here is India and South Africa's T20 World Cup clash on October 2, 2012, where India won the match by 1 run.Yuvraj Singh was adjudged Player of the Match for his 21 (15) with the bat and picked 2 wickets in his 4 overs, giving away only 23 runs.Naturally, Yuvi having a cheeky go at Manjrekar for being critical of him and doubtful of his abilities reminded fans of the clean sixes that came off the southpaw's bat.