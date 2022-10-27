Yuzvendra Chahal Brought Out His Signature Pose at T20 World Cup and Cricket Fans Went Wild

Yuzvendra Chahal who was not a part of India’s playing XI in the T20 World Cup encounter against the Netherlands on Thursday watched the match along the boundary rope. At one point, during the 13th over of the Netherlands’s inning, Chahal was spotted resting near the boundary padding at the SCG. While the sight may not seem out of ordinary for those who aren’t well-versed in the world of cricket, those who knew, knew.

The 32-year-old cricketer’s fans were quick to notice that the Indian leg-spinner was actually resting in his iconic pose.

Photos and videos of Chahal’s “chill” pose soon took over the microblogging site Twitter.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been spotted in his signature pose at SCG. #INDvsNED #INDvNED pic.twitter.com/t5UJy4rkb3 — Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) October 27, 2022

Earlier this year, Chahal celebrated his IPL hat-trick for Rajasthan Royals with the same pose.

The pose, at the time, reminded many of Chahal “chilling” along the boundary ropes during World Cup 2019 clash between India and Sri Lanka where the right-arm leg-spinner was on drinks duty after he was given rest.

Friends : do you want to go out today?

Me : no I’m very very busy with work *me at home* pic.twitter.com/gWu8kmqFcp — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 6, 2019

Back to cricket, India produced an all-round display against Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground to storm to a 56-run win – their second of the tournament. Chasing 180, Netherlands never looked in control of their innings as India kept denting their chase with regular strikes. Tim Pringle was their only batter to touch 20 as a combined bowling display that saw Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh taking a couple of wickets each saw India keeping the Netherlands to just 123/9.

Earlier, half-centuries from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav powered India to 179/2 in 20 Overs against the Netherlands on Thursday. Kohli top-scored with 62* off 44 while Surya was at his attacking best, belting an unbeaten 51 off 25 as the pair stitched an unbeaten 95 run partnership for the third wicket. Sharma made 53 off 39 to get some run under his belt as well with the Netherlands put up a disciplined effort with the ball to not give India’s batters easy runs.

