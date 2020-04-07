Yuzvendra Chahal Drops New Look of Chahal TV, Requests People to Stay Indoors

India's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday brought back the infamous 'Chahal TV', only this time it is the "home edition" due to the ongoing lockdown period amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted by BCCI, Chahal can be seen introducing the fans to his family members, as well as urging the people to exercise caution during the current lockdown.

"Chahal TV Home Edition. A special message from Yuzvendra Chahal. Stay home Stay safe," BCCI tweeted.

Chahal, while urging people to adhere to the guidelines issued by the government, requested people to stay inside their houses if they don't want to get "free massage through lathis" by the police.

The leg-spinner like every other sportsperson is enjoying a forced break due to the coronavirus outbreak which has brought the entire sporting calendar to a grinding halt.

The IPL stands suspended till April 15 and the possibility of it taking place in the near future seems highly unlikely.

Chahal has been using this break to spend some quality time with his family members. He has been very active on all his social media profiles during the lockdown period and often interacts with fellow cricketers on Instagram and Twitter.

(with agency inputs)

