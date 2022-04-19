Yuzvendra Chahal's Iconic Pose Celebrating IPL Hat-trick Reminded Everyone of World Cup

Yuzvendra Chahal brought his A-game to display along with his iconic pose on Monday after he became the first cricketer in IPL 2022 to pick up a hat-trick and a subsequent fifer, helping Rajasthan Royals win by a thin margin of 7 runs in a nail-biter against Kolkata Knight Riders. Chasing Rajasthan’s steep target of 218 thanks to another century by Jos Buttler, KKR were comfortably en route to upsetting Sanju Samson’s side but Chahal had different plans. Bowling the 17th over, Chahal kicked off by dismissing Venkatesh Iyer on 6 to bring himself on the verge of a hat-trick having dismissed Nitish Rana with the final delivery of his previous over. Sheldon Jackson saw through the hat-trick delivery.

Then Chahal trapped Shreyas Iyer (85) lbw and then had Shivam Mavi hole out for a first-ball duck to give himself another chance at the feat. And this time, he did it as new batter Pat Cummins got an outside edge to be out caught-behind for a golden duck.

The spinner punched the air and went on to celebrating the special moment with a special pose and IPL fans were here for it.

The pose reminded many of Chahal “chilling” along the boundary ropes during World Cup 2019 clash between India and Sri Lanka where the right-arm leg-spinner was on drinks duty after he was given rest.

Rajasthan Royals registered their fourth victory of the season which pushed them to the second spot on the points table.

