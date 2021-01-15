'Zabardast Baraf': Viral Video of Tourist's Reaction to Snow in Manali is Cracking Twitter Up

When one thinks of winter, the most defining images that pop into our heads are white mountains blanketed in a thick tuft of snow as snowflakes fall in lights rush across the view.

Doesn’t matter if you are living in their plains, far away from the mountains, one man’s infectious happiness at the sight of snow will surely transport you there. If not physically, at least in spirit

A video has gone viral on social media where a man’s pure euphoria about snow, or “baraf” is capturing netizens’ attention.

The selfie video begins with man in a red beanie cap saying “ye hai baraf” (this is snow/ice). And clearly, there is a lot of snow around him and a heavy snowfall leaves tufts of snow on his body.

His bold voice continues in Hindi. "This is Manali’s Mall road’s snow," he says while walking. His glee is obvious from his exclamations of "zabardast, zabardast baraf,” (amazing, amazing snow).

Then he lifts a small cup to his mouth. “Aur garam chai baraf ke sath,” (and some hot tea to go with the cold snow). He takes a sip of the hot tea. Behind him, groups of people stand around, everyone enjoying the snow. There is heavy noise and cheers in the background as people all around him are in equal stages of ecstasy, incited by the wonderful snowfall.

He then starts talking like a tea vendor selling his hot tea. “Chai le lo mere bhai, baraf ke sath chai,” (take some tea, my brother, to go with the snow).

He repeats the line some more times. Then he yells “Yahi hai Manaliiii” (this is Manali) and breaks into a wide grin.

The weather in Manali has been nothing short of “winter wonderland” this January.

His viral happiness is catching onto others who cannot be there themselves.

I wish I was half as happy as this man is on seeing 'baraf'. pic.twitter.com/YSGm4MpuK5 — Zeyad Masroor Khan (@zeyadkhan) January 12, 2021

Infectious spirit .... baraf .... baraf ... chai ke saath baraf!! https://t.co/grQliw8vBZ — ******** **** (@satyajits) January 13, 2021

One more video....When Purani Dilli met Barafff..... pic.twitter.com/V5HwQdXdyn — Mohammad Ahmad (@login2ahmad) January 12, 2021

His joy is on the 7th cloud https://t.co/AFB8Tf93SP — Argumentative Indian (@born_mumbaikar) January 13, 2021

This man can sell snow to the Eskimos. https://t.co/DX52VC7fHL — Maurya Mondal (@mauryamondal) January 13, 2021

When Bombay people see snow for the first time. https://t.co/4yvd9Ax8Oz — Harinder (@harinder_sp) January 12, 2021

Kya aapki chai mein baraaaaaffff he* https://t.co/JdEP6pc8KH — Harmoniumwaleabba (@awesomebanos) January 12, 2021

Thousands of tourists have flocked to experience the wonder. While Delhi has also been experiencing one its coldest Januaries in record history, the temperatures in Himanchal have plummeted to -1oC on some days. January is considered to be the coldest month of the year for the city.