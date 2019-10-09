Take the pledge to vote

Zaheer Khan Had the Perfect Clap Back to Hardik Pandya's 'Disrespectful' Birthday Wish

Pandya is back in the news again, this time getting trolled over a seemingly light-hearted banter on Twitter.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2019, 8:46 AM IST
Zaheer Khan Had the Perfect Clap Back to Hardik Pandya's 'Disrespectful' Birthday Wish
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recently underwent lower back surgery in London, took a subtle dig while wishing veteran pacer Zaheer Khan on his 41st birthday on Monday.

Pandya recently grabbed eyeballs of the watch enthusiasts for donning a fancy (and important) timepiece to his surgery and was once again the centre of attention when he posted a video on his Twitter page - a clip that received a unanimous thumbs down from loyal Zaheer Khan fans.

However, taking Pandya's wish in his stride, Khan had a savage moment on the microblogging site when he responded to the all-rounder's banter with something that reminded netizens of his good ol' classic yorkers.

"My batting skills can never be as good as yours but the birthday was as good as the next delivery you faced from me in this match," Khan joked on his Twitter page.

Earlier, fans had expected Pandya's birthday tweet to Zak to depict his heroics, instead, the video simply showed the all-rounder smacking one of the former Indian pacer's deliveries over the mid-wicket region in a domestic match.

For those who do not follow cricket, Zaheer Khan was a key figure in India's triumph in the 2011 World Cup as he bagged 21 wickets in the tournament.

In an illustrious career spanning 14 years, Zak bagged 311 wickets in 92 Tests and uprooted 282 wickets in the 200 ODIs he played for India in the blue jersey.

Naturally, the banter from Pandya's end wasn't taken lightly by the followers of cricket in India.

A Twitter user went ahead and shared a video clip of Zaheer Khan taking one of the then fastest bowlers of the world, Brett Lee, to town for a stunning, straight down-the-ground maximum.

Funnily enough, this isn't the first instance of a birthday wish that has managed to ruffle some feathers on the Indian Twitter.

Last year, Cricket Australia celebrated former Aussie bowler Damien Fleming's 48th with a post that left several Sachin fans fuming on the microblogging site Twitter.

The video showed the Aussie getting Sachin out clean bowled with an inswinger in an ODI in Perth during the 2000 Carlton & United Series.

