Zara Loses Name Change Battle Against Owner of Small Boutique House of Zana

A small boutique in the UK has won a trademark battle with fashion giant Zara, over the claims of their business being “conceptually identical.” As per BBC, Amber Kotrri runs a Darlington-based House of Zana and was told by the high-street giant that her business was similar to theirs. Now, after winning the trademark battle with Zara, Amber is reportedly “over the moon.” The report added that Zara had earlier argued that the two brands have a “high degree of visual and oral similarities”. However, the link between the two was reportedly found “too insubstantial” by the tribunal.

Revealing that she felt relieved after the judgment, Amber said that it was a “genuine weight off my shoulders.” BBC quoted Amber as saying, “It’s been well over a year and very stressful on my home life, as a mum of three young children, as well as on the business as there’s been hours and hours of preparing documents of evidence.” In addition, she said that the period has been more difficult even because her “daughter’s due date coincided with the time the last evidence was due.” While she received the tribunal’s decision via email when she was on her way to the theatre with her three children, she took several days to gather courage and open the mail.

She said that as she was having “butterflies” in her stomach, she “couldn’t really understand a lot of” the long document. However, she felt relieved after looking at the words like “the opposition is unsuccessful”. This made her believe that now she can continue to grow her business. She said, “It’s been so stressful – but we won.” Earlier Zara had reportedly argued that Amber’s trademark application should be refused because it was too identical in name and this could end up confusing the customer with one’s trademark for another.

In May, Amber reportedly represented herself at the tribunal and informed the hearing that there was “no likelihood” of confusing the brands. However, Julia King, who was representing Zara, told that the name Zana was just “one small brush mark” away from the fashion giants. Continuing further, Julia said that Amber’s brand was “not distinctive and only descriptive” and it could pose a “serious threat” to her client’s brand if the market was crowded with similar-looking and sounding brands. But, Matthew Williams, who is the tribunal registrar, ruled that he was satisfied that if any “mental link” was made by customers between the two brands would be “too insubstantial and fleeting” to result in an “exploitation” of Zara’s reputation.

