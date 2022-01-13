Zayn Malik on Dating App? 'Leaked' Video Sends British Singer's Fans Spiralling

It’s not uncommon for people to resort to dating apps after a bitter split with their partners. We have all been there. It is almost like a declaration that you are ready to meet new people as prospective partners and get to know them. However, what is uncommon is finding a high-profile celebrity on a dating app after his or her breakup. But British pop star Zayn Malik has apparently signed up for a dating app, three months after he split with Gigi Hadid. A video of a bearded man named Zed on a dating app has surfaced online. The man has a striking resemblance to Zayn and has caught the attention of the former One Direction member’s fans who have shared it on their Twitter handles. Although there has been no confirmation from Zayn yet, fans were unable to overlook the uncanny resemblance and have assumed it to be him.

I think that this is a leaked video from a dating app. It seems like someone have a match with Z and he or she was recording the screen while the video was playing pic.twitter.com/zV6wH5SyEZ— Vicky🫀 (@tibidii27) January 7, 2022

According to a report by The Sun, Zayn’s profile was spotted on a plus-size dating website under the name of Zed. The dating portal, WooPlus, promises to match its users with 'big beautiful women’. According to the report, facial recognition technology is used by the app to verify the identity of users. The clip that got leaked online was that of the singer participating in a facial recognition procedure. However, ever since the clip got viral, fans of Zayn have been urging others to take down the video that they think is invading the privacy of the 28-year-old singer. Many were of the opinion that it was his life and he deserves to find love and hence should be left alone.

One user commented, “ "If you get the privilege, the opportunity to get paired with THE ZAYN MALIK on a dating app, stop leaking his pictures, yes we're desperate to see him, but not without his consent. Have some human decency."

If you get the privilege, the opportunity to get paired with THE ZAYN MALIK on a dating app, stop leaking his pictures, yes we're desperate to see him, but not without his consent. Have some human decency.— strap some f**ing balls 🤨 (@_Amanda_jones18) January 10, 2022

I'm kindly ask you to delete that, it wasn't supposed to be on twitter— Zayn's protectors (@zaynprotectors) January 9, 2022

hi, could you please delete it? It was something personal for zayn and it was leaked by a "fan"— m🇵🇪👾 ZAYN'S BDAY | ZAYN'S DAY (@ftdtetdfnclss) January 7, 2022

Some sections of users found it difficult to accept that a celebrity of his stature would be on a dating app. A user questioned, "Do you really think he went on a dating app? Hard to imagine that."

Zayn had been in an on-and-off relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid for six years and they have a daughter together. They split last year after Zayn had an alleged altercation with Gigi’s mother Yolanda.

Zayn has also dated Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and model Neelam Gill previously.

