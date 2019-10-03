Zebra Shot Dead by Officials after It Escapes Zoo in Germany

A runaway zebra was recently shot dead in a highway in Germany after it escaped a circus in the northwestern town of Tessin in Rockstock district.

Two zebras had escaped a circus in Germany near the northwestern town of Tessin in Rockstock district.

Out of the two, one was safely captured and returned to the circus authority while the other was on the lookout for several hours.

The other one was spotted around 8.00 a.m on the highway and caused a car accident between two cars although nobody was injured.

According to reports, the police said that the animal had caused traffic disruption, "material damage" on the A20 motorway on Wednesday before being shot dead by officers.

Police then called for a "large police deployment" as was issued in a press release and had tweeted out a warning about a "runaway zebra".

The zebra was later shot dead near the municipality of Thelkow after attempts by police and circus officials to tranquilize it had failed.

The reason of the zebra's escape has not yet been known.

