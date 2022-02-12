Zendaya Gets Madame Tussauds Wax Statue But Twitter is Far From Euphoric

It’s Zendaya’s world and we’re just living in it. As such, it was only apt for Madame Tussauds London to unveil the actor’s wax statue, given the humongous fan following that she is enjoying currently. But, as is usually the case with wax statues, the statue looked absolutely like the person they represent, yet somehow manage to give off an eerie vibe to most Twitter users. You’ve got to love some Zendaya appreciation in this day and age (and the entire Euphoria discourse), but the statue didn’t quite go to plan. Zendaya’s statue has been made according to measurements taken during her 2015 sitting with the artists as per a report by Daily Mail, but many fans took to Twitter to claim that her statue looks too little like her and more like- well, Kylie Jenner.

Z E N D A Y A ✨ pic.twitter.com/iJOO191CeP— Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) February 8, 2022

Some were appreciative of the figure, but most were of the opinion that it didn’t quite capture the Zendaya effect. “I can’t imagine the effort and time that went into this and it IS beautiful, but, it’s just.. missing something. Idk what but it’s just off. I get it, it’s probably insanely hard to copy Zendayas ETHEREAL beauty lol. Insane work regardless," a Twitter user wrote.

I can’t imagine the effort and time that went into this and it IS beautiful, but, it’s just.. missing something. Idk what but it’s just off. I get it, it’s probably insanely hard to copy Zendayas ETHEREAL beauty lol. Insane work regardless. 🤗— MaesieDaisies (@maesie_daisies) February 10, 2022

Another went as far as to quip, “I’m convinced that Madame Tussaud’s got a vendetta against Zendaya bc what are these??" complete with a crying emoji.

I’m convinced that Madame Tussaud’s got a vendetta against Zendaya bc what are these??😭 pic.twitter.com/65bxlinTM4— Dani✨Planet Daya🪐🌍 (@afrodayassiren) February 8, 2022

When Zendaya and Kylie Jenner have a kid. https://t.co/gjHeTonYpG— Reini Days ☔️ (@reinisacabual) February 10, 2022

Zendaya in Madame Tussauds wax figure, But with a Kylie Jenner lips. SHANWJANANA pic.twitter.com/eIbGD8cauQ— Zec▽ (@gorgeyhunss_xx) February 9, 2022

what in the kylie jenner— poorvi | LOUIS DAY (@louisgaykiid) February 10, 2022

Some Twitter users didn’t really see what all the fuss was about.

Everyone’s comments are really mean. I think it’s beautiful.— FEMINISM NOW!⚡️ (@FEMINISTTHGHTS) February 12, 2022

“I knew it was Zendaya. I dont know why everyone is acting like it doesn’t look like her," wrote one of them.

I knew it was Zendaya. I dont know why everyone is acting like it doesn't look like her— Curtis Griffin Jr (@Curtisg77) February 12, 2022

The actor’s Euphoria has been a subject of raging debate on social media of late. Ever since the hit show was launched in 2019, it has been receiving mixed reviews from viewers. For some, the show was highly relatable and thought-provoking whereas, for the rest, it was just another over-glamourised high school drama. The series whose season 2 recently premiered this year in the US, is woven around a bunch of gen Z students with each one of them entangled in certain issues. The makers of the drama have tried to touch upon various socially relevant issues like drug abuse, sexual identity and problems with social media.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.