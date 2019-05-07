English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zender-lla! Zendaya Just Recreated a Fairytale Moment at the MET Gala 2019
Zendaya just pulled off a whole fairytale, Cinderella moment at the MET Gala 2019, showing off her light-up dress.
Image Credits: Twitter.
Several people have been serving looks and turning heads at the 2019 MET Gala, but one in particular has been sweeping people off their feet.
American actress and pop culture singer, Zendaya, staged a mini-skit of Cinderella at the MET Gala 2019 Red carpet, and it has certainly cast its spell on everyone who saw it.
Complete with a fairy godmother who waved her wand and made Zendaya's dress light-up, (yes, literally) her outfit was nothing short of enchanting.
Videos which were captured at the red carpet show the truly magic element of the outfit.
As if the light-up dress and the wand-waving fairy godmother wasn't enough, Zendaya also left a glass slipper on the stairs for full impact of her Cinderella moment.
People in general, couldn't get over her Cinderella, or should we say Zendey-ella moment?
Zendaya also posted a video on her Twitter thanking the people who made the 'magic' of her dress work.
zendaya should be the only one invited to this. pic.twitter.com/GqFnbiuy7G— mothwoman (@ghostlynico) May 7, 2019
#MetGala ZENDAYA "lost" A SLIPPER ON THE STAIRS, SHES SO DEDICATED TO THIS ROLE THE ACTRESS REALLY JUMPED OUT pic.twitter.com/XjvVl9bi1e— anna (@hemmingsxworth) May 7, 2019
Zendaya making a fairytales into reality #metgala pic.twitter.com/1bAWvhkrEh— indah (@biebercentineo) May 7, 2019
ok but zendaya, kendall & kylie need a pic together oh my god #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ngHAleBX3B— ✨ (@kyliesnapt) May 7, 2019
Zendaya #MetGala— Kevin Figman (@kevinfigman) May 7, 2019
That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/rxNarqnbfs
CINDERELLA FOUND DEAD!!!! @Zendaya #MetGala pic.twitter.com/NOwfCeDe9G— Ira Madison III (@ira) May 7, 2019
Underneath the magic. Thank you to all the very very smart people who somehow built and made this dress work💙 pic.twitter.com/8Ri2kYQYHj— Zendaya (@Zendaya) May 7, 2019
