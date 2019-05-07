Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Zender-lla! Zendaya Just Recreated a Fairytale Moment at the MET Gala 2019

Zendaya just pulled off a whole fairytale, Cinderella moment at the MET Gala 2019, showing off her light-up dress.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:May 7, 2019, 11:34 AM IST
Zender-lla! Zendaya Just Recreated a Fairytale Moment at the MET Gala 2019
Image Credits: Twitter.
Several people have been serving looks and turning heads at the 2019 MET Gala, but one in particular has been sweeping people off their feet.

American actress and pop culture singer, Zendaya, staged a mini-skit of Cinderella at the MET Gala 2019 Red carpet, and it has certainly cast its spell on everyone who saw it.

Complete with a fairy godmother who waved her wand and made Zendaya's dress light-up, (yes, literally) her outfit was nothing short of enchanting.

Videos which were captured at the red carpet show the truly magic element of the outfit.




As if the light-up dress and the wand-waving fairy godmother wasn't enough, Zendaya also left a glass slipper on the stairs for full impact of her Cinderella moment.




People in general, couldn't get over her Cinderella, or should we say Zendey-ella moment?














Zendaya also posted a video on her Twitter thanking the people who made the 'magic' of her dress work.



