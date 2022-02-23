Zendaya is Tripping on These Memes of Herself Falling Over in Rome

Zendaya happened to (almost) fall over while trying to enter a building and the resultant memes have got all of Twitter tripping. As we all know, Zendaya and Tom Holland, her partner and co-star from Spiderman: No Way Home, are the moment and nothing they do ever gets to go unnoticed. Zendaya’s fall wasn’t a fall from grace at all, as the actor herself shared the memes on her Instagram stories and said she could not stop laughing over them. As per E News, the tripping incident occurred in Rome. Zendaya’s slip was just a blip as she was swiftly caught by the security guards. The memes got Zendaya good by her own admission. Check them out here.

The video of Zendaya tripping. pic.twitter.com/xMI0LIfodK— Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) February 21, 2022

Zendaya reacts to getting caught tripping on camera. pic.twitter.com/xzDNj6HIwQ— Pop Base (@PopBase) February 22, 2022

Looks like Rue is back on them pills again pic.twitter.com/brBNpD1eog— HarrietTubman’sRunningShoez (@JennyTheKid1) February 21, 2022

Meanwhile a unknown guy from another Universe https://t.co/uRyZ4tPTN8 pic.twitter.com/3RKLD7wTdt— Parker JR (@sreexjr) February 22, 2022

This one too lmao pic.twitter.com/h2p44LNan4— Tone (@OGTwoToneSlime) February 22, 2022

i thought we've already seen zendaya tripping before https://t.co/lkAJ7sUGla pic.twitter.com/uTwMkTN3M8— Lexi Howard Stan Account (@jii_on_twt) February 22, 2022

This guy took the Zendaya tripping news pretty seriously. Dude, she’s fine https://t.co/wAQgQd4QgG— Auggie Smith (@AuggieSmith) February 22, 2022

Before this incident tripped up Twitter, there were other Zendaya memes doing the rounds on social media. It’s Zendaya’s world and we’re just living in it. As such, it was only apt for Madame Tussauds London to unveil the actor’s wax statue, given the humongous fan following that she is enjoying currently. But, as is usually the case with wax statues, the statue looked absolutely like the person they represent, yet somehow manage to give off an eerie vibe to most Twitter users. You’ve got to love some Zendaya appreciation in this day and age (and the entire Euphoria discourse), but the statue didn’t quite go to plan. Zendaya’s statue has been made according to measurements taken during her 2015 sitting with the artists as per a report by Daily Mail, but many fans took to Twitter to claim that her statue looks too little like her and more like- well, Kylie Jenner.

