'Zero Arrogance': Arijit Singh Waits Outside Son's School in Simple Clothes, No Fanfare

Arijit Singh has been the voice of love on Bollywood’s music scene for the last decade and has garnered great musical stardom, to no one’s surprise. While Arijit’s voice is known for its intricacy, the man himself is known for keeping it simple. He’s not afraid to turn up at some event full of celebrities and fanfare in a pair of slippers and some non-glamorous clothes. Now, some photos of the singer have gone viral on social media where he inadvertently ended up making a statement by not making one. Sans security guards, sans fanfare, sans luxury cars, Arijit could be seen waiting outside his son’s school, waiting to pick him up like the other non-celebrity parents in the crowd. As per The Indian Express, Arijit got his son admitted at a school in Jiaganj in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

As per the report, Arijit can often just be seen chilling at the local tea stall or heading to the market with bags in hand like the next guy. The Internet was in awe of his ability to shun the extravagance that accompanies stardom.

Arijit Singh waiting for her children infant of school gate like normal people pic.twitter.com/NAH7JlhkWb— Arif Rahaman Mondal (@ArifRahamanMon4) April 15, 2022

Not as a celebrity, but like five other parents, He has come to drop his son off at a government school.Murshidabad,West Bengal ✅@arijitsinghHuge start, infact one of the biggest celebrity of india with Zero arrogance ✅What a legend#ArijitSingh #AtifAslam #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/x8JHn3Uljh— Bapi Biswas (@meinrebelhoon) April 13, 2022

Arijit Singh qued with other parents to reach his son to school..fame didnot prevent him to lead his old middle class ordinary life.. pic.twitter.com/QTEHyfkFIN— Sujata (@Sushant35919224) April 14, 2022

An extraordinary singer with an ordinary way of life.. ..@arijitsingh commands respect. Arijit "A common man" at his son's school ❤️অসাধারণ হয়েও অতি সাধারন ভাবে থাকা যায়… কিন্তু সেটা পারে কজন !!!ছেলের স্কুলে, আর পাঁচটা অভিভাবকের মতোই সাদামাটাভাবে গায়ক অরিজিৎ সিং ❤️ pic.twitter.com/L8nG5rMfV0 — Dr. Anupam Hazra (@tweetanupam) April 15, 2022

I love this man Koi itna simple grounded kaise #ArijitSingh pic.twitter.com/TLm8CNxo0H— Bithi (@Bithi_JD) April 14, 2022

In a world willing to prostrate in front of celebrity and glamour, Arijit’s simple lifestyle sure is a breath of fresh air.

