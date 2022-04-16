CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » 'Zero Arrogance': Arijit Singh Waits Outside Son's School in Simple Clothes, No Fanfare
'Zero Arrogance': Arijit Singh Waits Outside Son's School in Simple Clothes, No Fanfare

Arijit could be seen waiting outside his son's school. (Photo: Twitter)

Arijit Singh got his son admitted at a school in Jiaganj in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Arijit Singh has been the voice of love on Bollywood’s music scene for the last decade and has garnered great musical stardom, to no one’s surprise. While Arijit’s voice is known for its intricacy, the man himself is known for keeping it simple. He’s not afraid to turn up at some event full of celebrities and fanfare in a pair of slippers and some non-glamorous clothes. Now, some photos of the singer have gone viral on social media where he inadvertently ended up making a statement by not making one. Sans security guards, sans fanfare, sans luxury cars, Arijit could be seen waiting outside his son’s school, waiting to pick him up like the other non-celebrity parents in the crowd. As per The Indian Express, Arijit got his son admitted at a school in Jiaganj in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

As per the report, Arijit can often just be seen chilling at the local tea stall or heading to the market with bags in hand like the next guy. The Internet was in awe of his ability to shun the extravagance that accompanies stardom.

In a world willing to prostrate in front of celebrity and glamour, Arijit’s simple lifestyle sure is a breath of fresh air.

