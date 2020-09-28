'Zero to Hero': Rahul Tewatia's Redemption Memes After 5 Sixes in an Over in IPL is Everything

"Feel for Tewatia. But he is losing his team the game," tweeted Harsha Bhogle before Rajasthan Royals batter Rahul Tewatia lit up the

Sharjah stadium.

This was perhaps the sentiment cricket fans and critics collectively shared when they had tuned in to Rajasthan Royals' run chase after Kings XI Punjab put up a formidable target of 224.

In a run chase such as this, everyone had expected the batmen out there to throw everything at what came their way but Tewatia started out slow and showed less intent than what was needed out of him.

But cricket is a funny game and Tewatia turned things around and how, showcasing the redemption of the ages.

Rajasthan Royals needed 51 from the last three overs. While the watchers of the game believed it was done and dusted, Tewatia was out there to prove otherwise.

The 27-year-old left-handed batsman smoked Sheldon Cottrell for 5 sixes in the 18th over, and the required runs on the board came down to 21 in 12 deliveries in a flash. Tewatia who was initially struggling to middle the ball ended up with 53 of 31 deliveries that consisted 7 maximums. While he was finally dismissed on the last ball of the 19th over, Jofra Archer (13 not out) and Tom Curran (4 not out) took the Royals home with three deliveries to spare.

Seeing Tewatia press on the accelerator, fans were mightily impressed. As it turned out, Tewatia became the hero in the highest run chase in the history of the IPL.

Tewatia Before 17th over after 17th over pic.twitter.com/644IQnn18B — '69, .. (@khiladitumul) September 27, 2020

Tewatia First 20 Last 10 BallsBalls pic.twitter.com/WZxtqE9vl0 — S P Y (@KohliSpy_) September 27, 2020

Rahul Tewatia got inspired from both the Rahuls. Started his innings like Rahul Dravid and ended like KL Rahul.#ipl2020 — Tanmay (@sentiyapaa) September 27, 2020

Earlier, KXIP piled up 223/2 after a splendid century by Mayank Agarwal (106 off 50). KL Rahul returning from his glorious ton in the previous match, smashed 69 in 54 deliveries. For Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson (85 off 42) and skipper Steve Smith (50 off 27) smashed half-centuries each keeping RR in the hunt before Tewatia joined the party.