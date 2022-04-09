Zerodha CEO Promises Bonus to Employees Who Lose Weight, Twitter Calls it 'Problematic'

With Work from Home (WFH) being almost ubiquitous, a new phrase has catapulted to popularity. It says, “Sitting is the new smoking.” Chiming in with the thought was Zerodha CEO, Nithin Kamath, who, on World Health Day, announced a lucrative offer for his employees that would also reflect positively on their health. However, the internet was not happy with the idea.

As per Kamath’s offer, employees whose Body Mass Index (BMI) is less than 25 would get half a month’s salary as a bonus. Moreover, if the collective BMI of all employees is below 25, then everybody will be eligible for another half month’s salary as a bonus.

Kamath also opened the challenge for other companies and wrote, “It would be fun to compete with other companies. The lowest average BMI or the largest change in BMI wins. The winner chooses a charity everyone else contributes to. Maybe a health-tech company can run the initiative.”

We are running a fun health program at @zerodhaonline. Anyone on our team with BMI <25 gets half a month's salary as bonus. The avg BMI of our team is 25.3 & if we can get to <24 by Aug, everyone gets another ½ month as a bonus. It'd be fun to compete with other companies 😁 1/3— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 7, 2022

The lowest average BMI or the largest change in average BMI wins. The winner chooses a charity everyone else contributes to. Maybe a health tech company can run the initiative.If you want to do this at your company, do post in the comments. Happy world health day! 2/3 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 7, 2022

Kamath also added that although BMI is not “the best measure to track health & fitness,” it is surely a way to start, and ends the tweet by suggesting walking 10,000 steps daily to stay healthy.

After the BMI idea did not gain traction, but rather attracted criticism, Kamath tried Shining a brighter light on the context.

Kamath retweeted the World Health Day tweet and coupled a string of new tweets explaining his efforts toward the health and fitness of Zerodha’s employees. Kamath claimed that the company experimented with multitudes of ideas since COVID and WFH. “Sitting is the new smoking and the idea has been to nudge everyone to move,” writes Kamath.

Sharing more context.We have experimented with a bunch of ideas since Covid & WFH to help the team think about their health. Sitting is the new smoking, & the idea has been to nudge everyone to move.Killing all work chats post 6pm & weekends have probably had the best ROI. 1/5 https://t.co/YsP83CrCmm— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 8, 2022

He shared how the company organised a lottery worth Rs 10 lakh among those employees who met their health goals and also made available yoga sessions and mental health counselling online. Zerodha’s efforts towards maintaining the fitness of the employees were, although, successful, Kamath aims for the approach to witness broader participation.

https://twitter.com/Nithin0dha/status/1512356304593244160b

Kamath’s plans to incentivise efforts toward better health include bonuses atop the lottery pools and other perks that the employees enjoy at Zerodha. Kamath writes, “The plan has been to get everyone to a diagnostic centre once a year to track health, but it has been a challenge given WFH and most on our team are not in Metros. Instead of procrastinating, we thought a good way is to get started with something.

Last year we let everyone on the team set health goals & ran a lottery amongst those who met their goals for Rs 10lks. Was successful, but the participation wasn't broad-based.We ran online yoga sessions & made mental health counselors available for the team during lockdowns 2/5— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 8, 2022

Netizens had a mixed bag of reactions toward the string of tweets Kamath shared. Netizens saw the idea through the lenses of scrutiny and many criticised the idea.

But they do say measuring inputs is better than measuring outputs. Measure step counts. The problem with BMI is,while the intent is perfect, you could literally starve yourself to get there.— Harini (@HR_starryeyes) April 8, 2022

Couldn't you just, I don't know, subsidize exercise equipment and gym memberships?— Your Magnificence (@makagle) April 8, 2022

Context: Focusing on weight loss or BMI is dangerous, it is triggering for people with eating disorders, and it won't improve long term health.It is more likely to cause eating disorders than it is to help people. Please don't. You will harm so many by doing this. — Adam Fare 🖤🤍💜 (@adamfare1996) April 8, 2022

Outstanding idea . As a cricket humorist / Motivational story teller I have always told my clients the importance of having a health and happiness metric for all employees . @fafsters also did it in his company ! Well done guys 👏🏻— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) April 8, 2022

The parameter is problematic, not the idea or intent. Many professional athletes are above the 25 figure and being under doesn't contextualise healthy. Also age, gender, body fat distribution, demographics play big roles.— Agamoni Ghosh (@agamoni) April 8, 2022

Tried a gym in the office, standing desks, healthy lunches? Nutritionists?— Rushi (@rushiv) April 8, 2022

This is something with good overall intent that has completely gone of the rails. BMI is a horrible metric to use, and equating sitting to smoking is not supported by science.If the goal is health, cut 5 hours from their work week that they can then use however they want for it.— D Paul Angel (@D_PaulAngel) April 8, 2022

