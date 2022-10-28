Zimbabwe Fans Dance, Sing After T20 World Cup Win Over Pakistan in Wholesome Video

Zimbabwe registered a historic 1-run victory over Pakistan in a nail-biter of a T20 World Cup match at Perth on Thursday. Shortly before yesterday’s defeat, Babar Azam’s side had also suffered a loss at the hands of arch-rival India. The Zimbabwe victory opened the floodgates to the memes, with the fake, Pakistani Mr Bean emerging an unlikely antagonist in the midst of it all. Amidst this, a video shared by Zimbabwe Cricket showed the exact moment when the team sealed the victory and fans erupted into celebrations.

The Zimbabwean fans leapt to their feet, did victory dances and broke into song. “Sports is the peak of human civilization. Nothing else makes grown up adults behave this way. It’s the purest joy and euphoria that exists in the world!” A Twitter user wrote.

“This win is such a big feat for them at this stage. What a passion for a sport where they are termed as minnows. Actually there’s no minnows or greats, it’s just about exposure. #PAKvsZIM,” wrote another.

Sports is the peak of human civilization. Nothing else makes grown up adults behave this way. It's the purest joy and euphoria that exists in the world! https://t.co/QzFPLjr3Dx — Cricketjeevi (@wildcardgyan) October 27, 2022

That’s how you celebrate an “El Classico” win https://t.co/hRYKlCmVvE — Mohammad Usama Warraich (@m_usama58) October 27, 2022

Honestly warms my heart to see them this happy, even if its at our own expense. https://t.co/AhhFbXEuWL — Shay (@PakiSwift) October 27, 2022

This win is such a big feat for them at this stage. What a passion for a sport where they are termed as minnows. Actually there's no minnows or greats,it's just about exposure. #PAKvsZIM https://t.co/f24oCogY6Q — Jai (@Jai96743117) October 27, 2022

Pakistan were expected to bag their first win in the T20 World Cup on Thursday after losing to arch-rivals India but Zimbabwe stood bravely in their path. Not only were Pakistan defeated in a low-scoring game in Perth by Zimbabwe but Babar Azam’s men also fell short by just 1 run while chasing 131.

With 3 needed on the final delivery in what turned out to be a thrilling affair, Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi scrambled for a double after pushing Brad Evans’s delivery to the long on region. But the throw to the striker’s end was good enough and Afridi fell short of safety.

