'Zingaat' Parody on Star Kids (Still) Makes a Compelling Point About Nepotism in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death recently sparked a debate on social media about nepotism - one which has always been an undercurrent in the film industry.

People have always pointed out, "Oh, star kids always have it easy," occasionally, only the trigger point this time was Rajput being an 'outsider' to the industry who was never really accepted as one of their own.

An old video from 2018, which talked about nepotism and came out during the release of the movie Dhadak in the same year, has now resurfaced on the Internet.

Dhadak, which is a Hindi-remake of the Marathi film, Sairat was poorly received by critics, for missing out on what really made it a ground-breaking film, the caste barriers and nuance of being set in a Maharstrian village - both of which Dhadak lacked. Audiences also called the film out for its star cast, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, almost ironical to the film's plot, and them not living up to the standards set by the Marathi actors.

'Zingaat,' the original song from Sairat, also became a fan favorite, and is now heard at every Ganpati, every wedding and every private dance-party.

The parody song is set to the tune of this popular song, and speaks about nepotism.

The spoof video made by YouTube artist Salil Jamdar was re-shared after Rajput's death with the caption, "No one will talk about the projects snatched away from you to make way for those with better 'connections'. After all, everyone wants to be a part of Bollywood & sucking up to the stars & their kids is the only way in right?"

"Ek aur nayo Starkid, padhaaro mari country ma re," the song starts on the iconic tune, then talks about what made Sairat stand out, "Almost sadak se actor uthake Sairat 100 crore kamai," and adds how in the remake they just plastered the baap of all formulas "star kid."

The song also talks about how, "Raja ke bete ko yahaan paida hote hi Raja maana. Bharat ki janta ka ye obsession bada puraana," and points out how people are already obsessing over Taimur Ali Khan.

Watch the song below.





The parody video now has over 1 lakh views on YouTube, with people leaving comments about how much the song is relatable to Sushant Singh Rajput's career in the film industry.

