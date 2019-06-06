Ziva Dhoni Pouts on Her ICC World Cup Debut and Internet Cannot Keep Calm

India managed a smooth victory over South Africa at their inaugural match in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 by six wickets.

While it indeed is a matter of pride for the country that their team has won in its very first match, netizens, it seems, have been hooked to something else completely.

Turns out, Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva Dhoni also attended the match between India and South Africa. The match that saw her father MS Dhoni joined forces with Rohit Sharma to help India chase down 228, marks the world cup debut of the little girl.

A few pictures of Ziva were posted on social media where she is seen making funny faces while looking at the camera and the internet cannot have enough of her cuteness.

Here's how social media reacted to little Ziva's World Cup debut:

Chooooooo chweeeet and Cuteeeeeeee Ziva Dhoni ❤️❤️😍😍😘😘 — @GST (@gtrinadh421) June 6, 2019

So cuteeee — anusha seethini (@AnushaSeethini) June 6, 2019

Cute 👌👌 — ॐ सत्य वचन ॐ (@HonestWordsOnly) June 5, 2019

However, Ziva is not new to getting viral on social media. Earlier her video of cheering for Dhoni from the stadium stands after him hitting consecutive sixes at IPL 2019 had gone viral as well.

Dhoni and Sakshi who tied the knot in 2010 had Ziva in 2015.

As for the ICC Cricket World Cup, India will be playing its next match against Australia on June 9.