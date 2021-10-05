Ziva Dhoni Prays for CSK's Win Over DC in IPL, Fans Call Her 'Cutest Thing Ever'

A photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva praying for her dad’s team during the thrilling IPL encounter on Monday has become the cutest pic on the desi Internet. Ziva, who was seated at the stands of Dubai International Stadium with her mother Sakshi, was captured with folded hands and shut eyes as Delhi Capitals needed 28 runs in 3 overs after Chennai Super Kings posted a low target of 137. The end result may not have been in the favour of her father but Ziva’s innocence won cricket fans over and they couldn’t stop from sharing the cute photo of Ziva rooting for CSK.

WE Will Da Ziva pic.twitter.com/77CATbtRE2 — Aadhi Ranjith (@Aadhiranjith7) October 4, 2021

Ziva is praying for cskOne of cutest moment in whole IPL 2021#ipl2021 #cskvsdc pic.twitter.com/ufuitczBUE— CRICKET home (@Cricrush1) October 4, 2021

Win it for cutie ziva csk pic.twitter.com/GG7x7ZiA5P— Marvadi (@SattuSupari_) October 4, 2021

Ziva is such a Mood 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ZURPFSVwsE— ✨| Sidharth ∞ ❤️ (@KLovesSid) October 4, 2021

Awwwwww ZIVA is the cutest How much I missed her in #csk matches #CSKvDC #chennaisuperkings pic.twitter.com/OkV3YozuwC — Narmadha A Selvaraj ❤️❤️❤️ (@narmadha__s) October 4, 2021

In the end, Shimron Hetmyer’s nerves helped Delhi Capitals win the low-scoring, yet exciting contest with two balls to spare. Needing 28 in 18 deliveries, Hetmyer first scored 12 off Dwayne Bravo and scored another crucial 10 in Josh Hazlewood’s penultimate over. With the equation reading 6 in 6, the Guyanese powered DC to victory by three wickets.

