CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#Coronavirus#Bollywood#Lakhimpur
Home » News » Buzz » Ziva Dhoni Prays for CSK's Win Over DC in IPL, Fans Call Her 'Cutest Thing Ever'
2-MIN READ

Ziva Dhoni Prays for CSK's Win Over DC in IPL, Fans Call Her 'Cutest Thing Ever'

Photo of Ziva Dhoni praying for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 goes viral. (Twitter screenshot / Hotstar)

Photo of Ziva Dhoni praying for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 goes viral. (Twitter screenshot / Hotstar)

Ziva, daughter of Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, was present at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday to extend support to her father in IPL 2021 clash against Delhi Capitals.

A photo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva praying for her dad’s team during the thrilling IPL encounter on Monday has become the cutest pic on the desi Internet. Ziva, who was seated at the stands of Dubai International Stadium with her mother Sakshi, was captured with folded hands and shut eyes as Delhi Capitals needed 28 runs in 3 overs after Chennai Super Kings posted a low target of 137. The end result may not have been in the favour of her father but Ziva’s innocence won cricket fans over and they couldn’t stop from sharing the cute photo of Ziva rooting for CSK.

RELATED STORIES

In the end, Shimron Hetmyer’s nerves helped Delhi Capitals win the low-scoring, yet exciting contest with two balls to spare. Needing 28 in 18 deliveries, Hetmyer first scored 12 off Dwayne Bravo and scored another crucial 10 in Josh Hazlewood’s penultimate over. With the equation reading 6 in 6, the Guyanese powered DC to victory by three wickets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 05, 2021, 08:26 IST