'Zodiac Killer' May Have Finally Been Identified and Twitter is Having Sleepless Nights

The infamous serial murderer, dubbed The Zodiac Killer, who terrorized northern California in the late 1960s, has allegedly been identified by a team of specialists who investigate cold cases. A Fox News report has claimed that the investigators, known as “Case Breakers", have identified the serial killer as one Gary Francis Poste who passed away in 2018. How the team claims to have done this is nothing short of a Hollywood plot. Apart from forensic evidence and photographs from Poste’s darkroom, one of which shows a scar that the Zodiac was known to have, the team also decrypted the ciphers that the killer used to send. “So you’ve got to know Gary’s full name in order to decipher these anagrams. I just don’t think there’s any other way anybody would have figured it out," the Fox News report quoted Jen Bucholtz, a former Army counterintelligence agent who works on cold cases, as saying. Poste used to be an Air Force veteran, the Case Breakers further claimed.

For years, serial killers have captured public imagination, spurring countless movies and documentaries. The Zodiac Killer, too, had a movie made on him by David Fincher in 2007, starring A-listers like Robert Downey Jr, Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Ruffalo. And now, it is quite plausible that the actual killer may have gone to watch the movie, and this is something that the internet has been pondering quite a bit. Mark Ruffalo wasn’t so sure. He tweeted, “I’ve been down this road before. They made a movie about it. Maybe…maybe not. Every few years someone says they figured if out. Let’s hope they got the guy. #Zodiac"

I’ve been down this road before. They made a movie about it. Maybe…maybe not. Every few years someone says they figured if out. Let’s hope they got the guy. #Zodiac https://t.co/XUcYUzE7gA— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 6, 2021

With the alleged identification of the serial killer, social media has gone into meltdown, with memes and conspiracy theories galore. On Twitter, Zodiac Killer trended at one point on October 6. Check out how Twitter reacted to the news.

crazy to think that the actual zodiac killer could have gone to see Zodiac in theaters in 2007 pic.twitter.com/ikXFsakRVe— OpTic Hitch (@hitchariide) October 6, 2021

wait the zodiac killer was identified?! pic.twitter.com/c0FIsr6FXN— rh⁷🪐 (@hoshyempires) October 7, 2021

Gary Poste and Glynn Barnes watching zodiac killer documentaries together pic.twitter.com/WUcPodkWV7— 𝘑𝑎𝗌𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑒 🕊 (@Jasmine12601) October 6, 2021

The Zodiac Killer probably went to see Zodiac with friends and afterward was like, 'wow, that's crazy. anyway, y'all be safe."— 👻boo-nee pierre🎃 (@sleep2dream) October 7, 2021

The Zodiac Killer is a reminder there have always been terrible people who blame their bad personalities on astrology— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) October 6, 2021

The zodiac killer watching jake gylenhaal find him for 2 hours 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/6OEEVsil0l— Sarvs (@sarveshwurn) October 7, 2021

“and that’s when i realised: they found the zodiac killer before i found a man to truly love me” pic.twitter.com/XF98UcbRrH— Rosie BatAdder (@RosieBlackadder) October 6, 2021

Over the years, like Ruffalo said, there have been quite a few names associated with the Zodiac Killer. Whether this is the ultimate possible identification or not remains to be seen. In fact, as per an AFP report from December 2020, a team of cryptography enthusiasts announced they had successfully cracked one of the coded messages sent over 50 years ago by the Zodiac Killer. The message was sent in November 1969 to the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper by the alleged serial killer, its code consisting of a series of cryptic letters and symbols. Sleuths hoped the coded message contained the identity of the killer, who committed at least five murders in 1968 and 1969 but claimed 37 in total and inspired other serial killers. According to the trio said to have broken the code, the message includes boasts and defiance of authorities without any real clues on motive or identity.

