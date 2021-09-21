Zoho CEO Tweets About Meeting 12-foot King Cobra, Calls Encounter Auspicious

Sridhar Vembu, the CEO of Zoho, tweeted about an unusual but auspicious visitor recently. It was a 12-foot king cobra which was caught by forest rangers and released in nearby hills. In the photo accompanying the tweet, he can be seen touching the reptile which seemed to have wandered into human habitation at a village in Tamil Nadu.

“A rare 12 feet long King Cobra paid us a visit. Our awesome local forest rangers arrived and caught it for release in the nearby hills. Here is the brave me attempting to touch it. A very auspicious day!" he wrote.

A rare 12 feet long King Cobra paid us a visit. Our awesome local forest rangers arrived and caught it for release in the nearby hills. Here is the brave me attempting to touch it 🤓A very auspicious day! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ipf5ss7sU5 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) September 21, 2021

Wildlife lovers appreciated the encounter and the tweet garnered around 6,000 ‘likes’ in five hours.

A user commented: “Super. Didn’t know pothigai hills also had King cobras. I thought they were there only in the Karnataka and Maharashtra ranges of western ghats."

Super 👌 Didn't know pothigai hills also had King cobras. I thought they were there only in the Karnataka and Maharashtra ranges of western ghats— Gajamani | கஜாமணி | ಗಜಮಣಿ | ગજામણિ (@gajamani) September 21, 2021

Another snake lover said: “oh my god! it looks magnificent! I wish I get to see such creations of God, sometime in the future!"

oh my god! it looks magnificent! I wish I get to see such creations of God, sometime in the future!— Giridhar (@cgiridhar) September 21, 2021

However, a few of the commentators were critical about the way the snake was handled.

“Unprofessional way of handling the snake. There was no reason to hold the snake like that for photo ops. Their vertebrae are delicate and can easily get damaged," a user wrote.

Unprofessional way of handling the snake. There was no reason to hold the snake like that for photo ops. Their vertebrae are delicate and can easily get damaged.— arunkumar (@tweet_arunkumar) September 21, 2021

“Why do so many people have to “touch" and hold that animal? What’s the benefit of a dozen humans holding it for a photo-op?? Try to minimise the damage and reduce the impact we’re having on nature," wrote another.

Why do so many people have to "touch" and hold that animal? What's the benefit of a dozen humans holding it for a photo-op?? Try to minimise the damage and reduce the impact we're having on nature.— Rishi (@RishiDownUnder) September 21, 2021

A few users saw the animal as a sign from the divine.

“It could be that He has arrived to remind you something. Please visit important Subrahmanya temples in TN. May be a trip to Kukke Subrahmanya would be great," said a user.

