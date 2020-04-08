Zomato App is Turning Delivery Persons into Superheroes with Capes amid COVID-19 Crisis

Amid the nationwide 21-day lockdown to counter coronavirus, those providing essential services have been working round the clock to ensure Indians across cities meet their needs. And those working in the food delivery industry have been among unsung heroes who have been braving all odds to deliver food to people's doorsteps, even during a pandemic.

Even as the lockdown forced restaurants and eateries shut, food delivery apps have been functioning as they were permitted among essential services. And Zomato delivery persons have been braving the danger of catching the virus themselves while delivering food to customers.

To commemorate the contribution of the delivery persons, Zomato is now marking them with a superhero cape on its app.

What used to previously be a tiny person on a bike, denoting a delivery person's location on the map for users to track their orders, is now a person with a red cape with the letter 'Z' printed on it in white. The person is also depicted as flying to the delivery address, implying that the delivery person was in fact a superhero.

An image of the same was posted on social media site Reddit and many agreed that the change of icon was a warm gesture of appreciation for the delivery personnel.

To ensure both driver and rider's safety, Zomato has introduced "contactless deliveries" and has claimed to be following WHO prescribed safety guidelines.

Zomato has been in contact with restaurants as well to ensure the latter are following all health codes and aware of the best hygiene practices while handling and packaging food items.

However, many on Reddit wondered why Zomato was still risking the lives of the delivery personnel by remaining open and dismissed the gesture as a "marketing gig".