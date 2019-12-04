Zomato Asked Foodies to Share 'Most Creative' Restaurant Names and Desis Didn't Disappoint
On Tuesday, the company asked for creative names of the restaurants that 'desis' came across on Indian streets.
Twitter screenshots.
There is no doubt about Indians’ capability to create memes anytime, anywhere. When it comes to creativity, Indians never shy away from showing their talents. Be it naming a baby or simply creating a hashtag online for a wedding - Indians go the extra mile to stand out.
Food delivery company Zomato tried to put this creativity to display.
The company wrote, “What is the most creative restaurant name you’ve ever come across?”
What is the most creative restaurant name you've ever come across?— Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) December 3, 2019
Indian Twitterati sprung into action and the clever pun game of restaurateurs was apparent in most of the responses.
December 3, 2019
December 3, 2019
December 3, 2019
Fully Fed up ! #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/9lYDrxNSKx— Sunitha Simon (@sunitha_simon) December 3, 2019
This pic.twitter.com/gI4HP1L9gq— Chakku Singh (@alokkhac) December 3, 2019
December 3, 2019
December 3, 2019
Delhi pic.twitter.com/uABVMn4A3g— Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 3, 2019
I don't think there's even a competition here.. Khao, pio, wahi hago pic.twitter.com/FF3B4PIETE— jayant bahel (@jayantbahel) December 3, 2019
