Zomato Asked Foodies to Share 'Most Creative' Restaurant Names and Desis Didn't Disappoint

There is no doubt about Indians’ capability to create memes anytime, anywhere. When it comes to creativity, Indians never shy away from showing their talents. Be it naming a baby or simply creating a hashtag online for a wedding - Indians go the extra mile to stand out.

Food delivery company Zomato tried to put this creativity to display.

On Tuesday, the company asked for creative names of the restaurants that desis came across on Indian streets.

The company wrote, “What is the most creative restaurant name you’ve ever come across?”

What is the most creative restaurant name you've ever come across? — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) December 3, 2019

Indian Twitterati sprung into action and the clever pun game of restaurateurs was apparent in most of the responses.

I don't think there's even a competition here.. Khao, pio, wahi hago pic.twitter.com/FF3B4PIETE — jayant bahel (@jayantbahel) December 3, 2019

