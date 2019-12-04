Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Zomato Asked Foodies to Share 'Most Creative' Restaurant Names and Desis Didn't Disappoint

On Tuesday, the company asked for creative names of the restaurants that 'desis' came across on Indian streets.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 4, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
Zomato Asked Foodies to Share 'Most Creative' Restaurant Names and Desis Didn't Disappoint
Twitter screenshots.

There is no doubt about Indians’ capability to create memes anytime, anywhere. When it comes to creativity, Indians never shy away from showing their talents. Be it naming a baby or simply creating a hashtag online for a wedding - Indians go the extra mile to stand out.

Food delivery company Zomato tried to put this creativity to display.

On Tuesday, the company asked for creative names of the restaurants that desis came across on Indian streets.

The company wrote, “What is the most creative restaurant name you’ve ever come across?”

Indian Twitterati sprung into action and the clever pun game of restaurateurs was apparent in most of the responses.

Read full article
