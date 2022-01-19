Zomato Asks Netizens to Replace ‘Pyaar’ With ‘Pyaaz’ in Songs, Inspires Hilarious Combos

Food delivery app Zomato is quite popular for its social media presence. The firm’s official Twitter handle often puts out quirky tweets, which leaves netizens in splits. This time Zomato started a fun activity on Twitter and asked its followers to replace the word ‘pyaar’ with ‘pyaaz’ in a song. “Replace the word pyaar with pyaaz in a song," Zomato tweeted.

replace the word pyaar with pyaaz in a song— zomato (@zomato) January 18, 2022

In another tweet, Zomato wrote, “we’ll go first: ye pyaaz humein kis mod pe le aaya.” It wasn’t difficult to guess the original song which is ‘Pyar Humein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya’ from the movie Satte Pe Satta. Directed by R.D Burman, the song was sung by Kishore Kumar, Bhupinder Singh, R. D. Burman, Sapan Chakraborty, and Gulshan Bawra.

we'll go first: ye pyaaz humein kis mod pe le aaya 😭— zomato (@zomato) January 18, 2022

Netizens flooded the comment section with their own spin-off to songs using the word ‘pyaaz.’ One of the users used the word ‘pyaaz’ in the song ‘Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya’ from the 1960 film Mughal-E-Azam. The user wrote, “Jab pyaaz kiya to darna kya, Pyaaz kiya koi chori nahi ki, Chup chup aahe bharna kya, Jab pyaaz kiya to darna kya.”

Jab pyaaz kiya to darna kyaPyaaz kiya koi chori nahi kiChup chup aahe bharna kyaJab pyaaz kiya to darna kya😂😂— आदित्य | aditya🇮🇳 (@AdityaHSK) January 18, 2022

Another wrote, “Tera pyaaz pyaaz pyaaz hookah bar.” “Tu pyaaz hain kisi aur kaa, tujhe khaa rahaa koi aur hain,” read a third quirky comment.

Tera pyaaz pyaaz pyaaz hookah bar 🤪— Varun Bosmia (@Varun_Bosmia) January 18, 2022

Tu pyaaz hain kisi aur kaa, tujhe khaa rahaa koi aur hain…😅— Pankaj Agrawal (@beingpankajj) January 18, 2022

De de pyaaz deDe de pyaaz de pyaaz dePyaaz de re hamein pyaaz deDe de pyaaz de— Parikshit khanna (@iparikshitdevil) January 18, 2022

One user wrote, “Tu payaz hai kisi aur ka tujhe chahta koi aur hai,” but another one corrected him by stating – “Tu pyaaz hai kisi aur ka, tujhe khaata koi aur hai Nerd face.”

Tu payaz hai kisi aur ka tujhe chahta koi aur hai…— Pranjul Sharma (@SharmaaJie) January 18, 2022

Tu pyaaz hai kisi aur ka, tujhe khaata koi aur hai 🤓— Niharika Sinha (@imniharikasinha) January 18, 2022

Pehele pyaaz ki pehele chitti sajaan ko de aa 🕊— Bobble Indic Keyboard (@BobbleKeyboard) January 18, 2022

“Jaane meri jaaneman, bachpan ka pyaaz mera, bhul nahi jaana re” – this redemption clearly left the netizens in splits.

jaane meri jaanemanbachpan ka pyaaz merabhul nahi jaana re— Blinkit (@letsblinkit) January 18, 2022

Which one is your favourite?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.