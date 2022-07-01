Zomato Asks Which Dish Describes First Half of 2022 the Best, Netizens Serve Replies

Zomato has been in news recently for acquiring Blinkit. However, that is not the only reason. The food-delivery app is known for sharing quirky posts on social media and this time it evoked nostalgia in users. Taking to Twitter, Zomato asked people “If the first half of 2022 was a dish, what would it be?.” The tweet has garnered tons of reactions from netizens. This happened as they shared the bizarre food items they discovered this year. Few people also shared their Zomato delivery experience. Here is the tweet:

if the first half of 2022 was a dish, what would it be? — zomato (@zomato) June 30, 2022

Since uploaded, the tweet has managed to gather tons of responses. “A really colourful thali with all sorts of dishes!” commented a Zomato user. Another person wrote, “Gulab Jamun – One bite is all it takes and you don’t even know when it gets finished.” Here are a few responses.

Pani Puri! Busting with sweet, spicy and sour flavours!! https://t.co/UBQ2xdTNhX — Enchante World (@EnchanteWorld) June 30, 2022

Red velvet cake, looks delicious tastes terrible. https://t.co/TrFpnrlPLz — Emotionless (@sominem4) June 30, 2022

ZomatoSoup…with a fall of 60.7% in appetite. JustKidding 😛 — Shashi (@Shashi66148330) June 30, 2022

The post comes in social media is flooded with bizarre food recipes. From oreo maggi to mango maggi, and much more, social media has become a hub of such food recipes. Recently, a video which went viral on social media showcased Maggi made with a pastry, and so the title goes Pastry Maggi. In the viral video, a slice of a chocolate pastry is seen being added to fried onions and chilies in a frying pan, which is then mashed with water. Once the bizarre mixture comes to boil, a block of maggi noodles gets added along with its signature flavour pack. The video further showcases the cooked Maggi being served in a bowl with a thick brown chocolate curry. And in case you have forgotten maggi soup is bright yellow or slightly reddish, if sauces are added.

Before this, mango maggi went viral across the internet. The clip featured a woman cooking Maggi noodles, by adding magic masala and water in a frying pan. Things were going pretty normal until she poured a mango drink to it, along with fresh slices of mango before serving it hot in a plate.

