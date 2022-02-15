Zomato Bosses were Smitten by this Tamil Nadu Student's 'Valentine Proposal', Here's Why

A final year student named Dikshita Basu of CSE (Computer Science and Engineering) from Sathyabama University in Tamil Nadu shared a creative job application that caught the eye of Zomato. Her application ‘Valentine Special Internship Proposal’ was her way of asking Zomato on V-Day for an internship. Her proposal comprised adorable illustrations explaining her prospects. She shared this proposal on her LinkedIn profile and tagged the founder of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, Zomato’s Food Delivery CEO Rahul Ganjoo, and Zomato Design Lead Vijay Verma.

Basu is into product design, and not only does she present a creative application, but she also suggested many changes that could be beneficial for the application and make it more comprehensive rather than talking about her own achievements. Basu, in her 14-page slide application, suggested some points to make the application user-friendly such as repositioning the ‘draft’ folder to improve the user experience while uploading a photo. Her ‘Valentine Special Internship Proposal’ also included a great idea of ‘Zomato Zing’ - a 15 seconds video of food that will help the customer place order.

The post is going viral and has nearly 15 thousand likes and more than 700 comments. The post has been appreciated by many, and the best thing is that it even caught the attention of Mr Rahul Ganjoo, who commented, “Appreciate the effort, Dikshita Basu! We’ll be in touch shortly," to which she responded, “Thank you, I am waiting excitedly." The Zomato Design Lead Vijay Verma also found the post and showed his appreciation by commenting “great work" under the post.

