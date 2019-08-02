Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Upset Over Uber Eats Supporting Zomato, Angry Bigot Uninstalls Uber Taxi App Instead

After #BoycottZomato started trending, Uber Eats shared Zomato's response adding 'We are with you' in the caption, in support of Zomato.

Updated:August 2, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Upset Over Uber Eats Supporting Zomato, Angry Bigot Uninstalls Uber Taxi App Instead
Image credit: Twitter/PTI
Loading...

Angry Indians seem to be uninstalling the Uber app from their phones after its subsidiary food delivery app Uber Eats joined the homegrown Zomato in its recent stand against bigotry.

It all started when a certain Amit Shukla posted a tweet against Zomato after he was assigned a "non-Hindu" valet for delivery. The belligerent customer took to the micro-blogging site and declared war.

However, calling out the bigotry, (only to step into a cess pool of right-wind 'outrage'), Zomato wrote, "Food has no religion. Food is religion". The stance won applause from all corners of social media and many including Zomato founders supported their stand.

Now, Uber Eats, is yet another food delivery service linked to Uber. After #BoycottZomato started trending, Uber Eats shared Zomato's response adding "We are with you" in the caption, in support of Zomato.

So it isn't of any surprise that after #BoycottZomato, #UnistallUberEats started trending on social media on Thursday. However, what is surprising (because we live in times when one needs to find the silver lining in even bigotry) is that many are deleting the Uber taxi app to outrage against Uber Eats.

Take this brave gentleman by the name of Ritesh Debuey, for example:

On Thursday, Dunbey posted a screenshot to Twitter which made it clearer beyond anyone's doubt that he would never again be giving a penny to Uber. However, it was not the Uber Eats app he was uninstalling but his UBER app. The one you use to book cabs.

Another Twitter user, 'BaBu' pointed out the same.

In fact, BaBu also pointed out it seemed Dubey had downloaded the Uber taxi app, JUST to delete it and post the screenshot. "You installed app and removed as it shows 0 mb data uses," BaBU wrote with much common sense.

Well, bigotry and hate do tend to cloud one's judgement. But it seems in this case, it seems to have made Dubey positively blind.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram