Zomato CEO Ordering 'Triple Breakfast' Ahead of IPO Opening is Relatable

We have often heard our friends say that they have eaten lots of food before an exam or interview. This is when people use food to help them deal with stressful situations and is called ‘stress eating.’ And if you have done that, you are not alone and even the most successful businessmen do that - even the Zomato CEO. Goyal’s stress eating comes on a day when Zomato’s initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 9,375 crore is about to hit the market. This has been the largest IPO since SBI Cards and Payment Services’ Rs 10,341 crore issue in March 2020.

Deepinder Goyal in a tweet put out, “Just ordered a triple breakfast @zomato. Stress eating."

Just ordered a triple breakfast @zomato. Stress eating — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 14, 2021

Following Goyal’s tweet, people started wishing him and Zomato all the best for the big day.

Be well, and all the best. Sab changa si— Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) July 14, 2021

It's my sister's birthday and I am planning to get her Zomato shares and keep for long term. Good luck @deepigoyal and team. More people than you know are rooting for you!— Kirti Jangra (@KirtiAnimall) July 14, 2021

All the best @deepigoyal …As an analyst, I can say that TAM is huge, food delivery giants have only scratched the surface. Zomato has a long road ahead to scale new heights in years to come. Best wishes!— Amit Misra (@amit6060) July 14, 2021

This is one for the books. Congrats on bringing food delivery and ordering to the main stream of India.— KG (@kageman) July 14, 2021

Even Zomato’s official Twitter handle could not keep calm and expressed it through a tweet, with a reference to the popular Phir Hera Pheri meme.

mereko to aisa dhak dhak horela hai— zomato (@zomato) July 14, 2021

Ahead of the IPO, Zomato raised over Rs 4,196 crore (Rs 41,96,51,86,380) from 186 anchor investors in lieu of 55,21,73,505 equity shares at Rs 76 each, according to the stock-exchange filing.

YES Securities said in a note, “We see a lot of excitement around the Zomato IPO given it’s the first large consumer tech company getting listed. Key players in the food-tech industry like Zomato and Swiggy and have been able to create multiple competitive advantages like last‐mile delivery infrastructure, customer data, strong brand and convenience/choice driving network effect."

