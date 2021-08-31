Zomato Defends Hrithik Roshan Ad, Says it Aimed to Make Delivery Exec the 'Hero'

Food ordering and delivery platform Zomato can’t seem to make its way out of news lately. First, it made headlines for allegedly exploiting its delivery executes, then it stirred up controversy again with an ad featuring Bollywood stars that drew social media’s ire for normalising stressful work. Now, the company has come out with a statement defending the latest ad. “We believe that our ads are well-intentioned, but were unfortunately misinterpreted by some people," it said in its statement on Twitter. The ad, made with the aim to show the commitment of delivery executives to serve customers food on time, shows one of them choosing to forego an opportunity to click a selfie with the superstar to deliver the next order.

The Zomato statement added that their ad was shot with the purpose of making the delivery executive “the hero of the ad". It was also meant to promote good behaviour towards the delivery partners, which the company said, “very few" people did. The ad was also an attempt to convey that every delivery partner is a “star" and “no less than Hrithik or Katrina". It aimed to raise the dignity associated with a delivery executive’s job and “demonstrate the pride" with which they dispose of it, the statement said. It acknowledged the problems surrounding gig worker payouts and working conditions, but said that Zomato delivery partners are “fairly compensated for the work/time they put in".

The other side of the story… pic.twitter.com/hNRj6TpK1X— zomato (@zomato) August 30, 2021

Check out the controversial ad below:

In a move to apparently add humour to the clip shared by the Bollywood actor on Twitter, Zomato wrote: “brb adding ‘dhoop’ as a tipping option". However, users were not amused. On Twitter, one of the users wrote: “You’re literally showing off how delivery partners don’t even have enough time to take a selfie and have to meet deadlines even when riding in the rain." Another user wrote: “I thought that this normalised a stressful working environment where an agent can’t stick around for a couple of minutes for clicking a selfie with their favourite actor.

If you think Twitter is being too negative, you might like to know why the food delivery app is drawing such flak. The saga started when two anonymous accounts called ‘SwiggyDE’ and ‘Delivery Bhoy’ starting accusing the company and its rival Swiggy of exploiting their workers. Meagre payouts, absence of benefits and high accident risk were a few of the issues highlighted by these two accounts. The revelations started a dialogue on social media in which many users empathised with the workers’ plight.

Since then, Zomato has been trying to do some damage control through a few ads which highlight the role of their delivery partners. The first one, starring comedian Danish Sait, was cancelled by the Internet. In fact, the comedian took the ad down from his social media handles after rendering an apology.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here