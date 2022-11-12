Zomato Delivery Agent Dances in the Middle of the Road, Twitter Wants Him to Join DID

The fever of Instagram Reels on social media doesn’t seem to have left anyone untouched. Everyone wants to get viral with one reel. People don’t care where they are or what others may think of them, all they need is the perfect Instagram Reels that could go viral. A food delivery executive’s quest for the perfect Reels has now got him viral. In a video posted on Twitter, the food delivery executive, who can be seen wearing a Zomato T-shirt, parks his two-wheeler before breaking into a dance in the middle of the road. One can see him enthusiastically matching the steps to the music playing in the background.

The caption posted with the video used the clip for a perfect meme. It read, “Me: a delivery guy is late maybe he must have been stuck in traffic. Le delivery guy: (while referring to the video)”

Take a look at the video:

Me : delivery guy is late maybe he must have been stuck in traffic. Le delivery guy: pic.twitter.com/2xTpuI8dYO — Mask 🎭 (@Mr_LoLwa) November 8, 2022

The Tweet garnered a barrage of engagement. Internet users began to bombard the comment section soon after the video was shared online. While the location from where the video was shot is still unknown, a Twitter user claims that it is Panama Godowns Vanasthalipuram Hyderabad.

While some netizens were immensely enthralled by his moves, others joked that they now know the actual reason why their orders were getting delayed.

One user commented, “Such a talent.”

Such a talent 😻😻 — Curly Jeevi (@curlykrazy07) November 8, 2022

Following this, an internet user replied to him on the same thread and wrote, “Khana Thanda ho Gaya (the food is cold now)”

Khana thanda hogaya — Mask 🎭 (@Mr_LoLwa) November 8, 2022

Another user wrote, “Actually He wanted to Join DID Season 89 but after watching last season he changed his mind.”

Actually He wanted to Join DID Season 89 but after watching last season he changed his mind. — #Jay #देशभक्ति है 🇮🇳 (@Dil_Se_Ree) November 8, 2022

“Good Performance Brother. Encourages those talents,” commented another user.

Good Performance Brother encourage those talent ✌️ — Rafi-JSPK©®❤️ (@MrLonel29996235) November 8, 2022

This is not the first such video of an impromptu dance on the street that caught the internet’s attention. A while ago, an adorable video of a couple dancing under the streetlight on an empty road left people in awe. In the video that was probably shot from the terrace, one can see the couple dancing their heart out with no care in the world.

Stay tuned for more intriguing videos and let us know what you think.

