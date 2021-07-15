CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News» Buzz» Zomato's 'Wall of Fame' With Photos of Employees is Viral, Paytm CEO Wants to Copy It
Zomato's 'Wall of Fame' With Photos of Employees is Viral, Paytm CEO Wants to Copy It

Founder of Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Twitter said hhe found the idea inspiring and worth borrowing for their company too. (Credit: Twwitter)

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, co-founder of Info Edge shared a photograph of a wall at the Zomato office which contained photo frames that were placed under headers that said '10 years', '20 years', '30 years' and 'Notable Alumni'.

Zomato was the talk of the internet on Wednesday as the food delivery giant launched its IPO worth Rs. 9375 crores. The internet was abuzz with tweets and memes talking about the IPO. If founder Deepinder Goyal’s tweet was anything to go by, he was waiting with bated breath as investors subscribed to Zomato on the first day of bidding. He had shared on Twitter that he was stress eating and had ordered a triple breakfast. However, amid all this, one particular photo also caught that attention of netizens after it was shared by Sanjeev Bikhchandani, co-founder of Info Edge.

Bikhchandani shared a photograph of a wall at the Zomato office which contained photo frames that were placed under headers that said ’10 years’, ’20 years’, ’30 years’ and ‘Notable Alumni’. But the interesting thing was that most of them were empty. The frames are placed there as a mark of tribute to employees who hae worked hard to make the company a success. A line at the top of the wall says, “Anything good and meaningful takes decades to build."

The artsy wall’s picture went viral on Twitter and many people commented as to how the idea was really beautiful and inspiring for the employees. Many people wished to do something similar in their office walls. Along with netizens, founder of Paytm also loved the idea and thought it was one worth borrowing. “I am gonna copy this idea!" wrote Vijay Shekhar Sharma the CEO of Paytm on Twitter. “It’s so good."

The brainchild of Pankaj Chaddah and Deepinder Goyal, Zomato was launched in 2008. Goyal’s and two other employees’ photos hangs under the “10 Years" section of the wall and Chaddah, who left the delivery giant in 2018, earns pride of place under “Notable Alumni". The frames under 20 and 30 years are empty so far as Zomato is yet to clock in 20 years.

