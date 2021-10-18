Zomato Executive Delivers Food Despite Losing Wallet, 'Work Ethic' Debate Erupts on Twitter

Delivery apps have been increasingly accused of poor management and apathy towards their employees and popular Indian apps like Zomato, Swiggy, Amazon have been time and again pulled up for their poor treatment of its delivery executives. A recent Twitter thread has yet again put the spotlight back on the issue. A Twitter user shared an incident involving a Zomato delivery person who came to deliver his food despite his wallet getting stolen. Check out the Twitter thread by Sachin Kalbag.

Hi @zomato @deepigoyal, mindblown by Manish Bhageluram Gupta's work ethic. He accidentally dropped his wallet at a restaurant where he picked up our food. It was stolen. Instead of waiting there, he came to our house to deliver our order, and even said sorry for the short delay. pic.twitter.com/N6DBiRo91h— Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) October 16, 2021

While Sachin’s post was made to praise Manish’s work ethic even in the face of such adversity, netizens did not take it that way. A lot of mixed reactions were received and most of the people commented how it was the ‘fear of losing his job’ that made Manish come down to deliver the food.

This is nothing but exploitation. I know we privileged gets to interact with the delivery person and hence we come to know this side but this can be seen in every sector as unemployment is on high. I would just like to say we got hopes from you @deepigoyal to balance out this. https://t.co/G6Zk07zurc— Akshay Bhalerao (@akshay_11b) October 18, 2021

Sounds more like fear of employer than work ethic https://t.co/GUvbXgD60f— Akshat Sood (@sood_akshat) October 17, 2021

The original tweet by Sachin blew up and the mixed reactions then made the former address the entire issue from the beginning.

He wrote that his wife had ordered from a place around 5km away from their house and despite the rider’s map saying 10 minutes to deliver for over 30 minutes, they called him up using the app when they came to know he lost his wallet and it was likely stolen, but added that he will come to deliver the food in 5 minutes. He arrived at their house with the food. Despite the user’s wife asking him to go back without delivering the food, he refused and came with the order.

Sachin wrote, “I had just returned from work around 10.15 pm, and my phone was in my hand. I asked whether I could click his photo and send it to

@deepigoyal. He agreed. He refused the money, saying we had nothing to do with it. I said I agree, but we feel we should as it was our order."

“Manish said his main concern was his driving licence and the cash. He was already in debt due to his child’s online education, and he said he will have to pay more money to agents to get a new licence," Sachin added.

Sachin, while rounding off his thread said he felt he should highlight the incident because as much as Manish’s decision to let his wallet go and focus on delivery was mostly about his job and saving his ratings, he felt the latter ‘was doing his job with greater diligence than most people’.

Twitter users reacted strongly to the thread and while they agreed with Sachin, some lamented on the lack of proper work ethics among these delivery platforms.

Compensate him as well! Appreciation stays on a wall but he may need extra money since he lost the wallet for ensuring the Zomato brand experience— Maya Rane 🇮🇳 (@GoldDusters) October 16, 2021

This sheds a light on the work culture of Zomato and nothing else. How tough must the repercussions be if rider has to deliver the order first rather than finding his wallet.— NormalNaam (@Anarchist1947) October 17, 2021

@zomatocare you should also ensure Manish gets his wallet back if not then at least help him to get duplicate copy of his documents he might have lost.— U.N.S. (@igneouznayan) October 16, 2021

Time and again, delivery executives have protested against less than feasible work conditions and even resorted to social media platforms to do so. And while a lot of people today know of the issue, companies are still at a considerable arm’s length to improve work ethic.

