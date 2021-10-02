Zomato, Fevicol Post Creative Gems For Caffeine Lovers On International Coffee Day

As we enter the festive quarter of the year, people need to gear up for the energy that these months expect. October 1 is celebrated as International Coffee Day across the globe. It may not be the elixir, but coffee does help you get through the mundane and sloppy days.

Social Media, too gets pumped up on this caffeine-loaded day and doesn’t miss glances of coffee-related posts. Among the many accounts that posted their share of caffeinated celebrations were two who have always hit the iron when it's hot and posted some heart-winning content on social media on various festivals and occasions. Fevicol and Zomato hopped on the bandwagon and posted titbits of creativity on International Coffee Day.

Fevicol posted the image of two coffee cups with the froth resembling the form of an elephant. The two cups are in contact by their handles, and the entire assemblage looks like the Fevicol logo. The caption attached with the post read, “For kaafi strong bonds,” while the text on the picture read, “Strong Coffee, Stronger bonds.”

Netizens applauded the creativity oozing out of the picture. One user wrote, “Damn! The creativity.” “Brilliant,” wrote another. Many flooded the comment box with clapping and heart emojis.

Zomato, rather than showcasing creativity, ensued hilarity by placing a cup of coffee in various cinematic screengrabs from people’s favourite shows and movies, at very apt positions. The slideshow includes shows like Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, and Panchayat, and gems like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Interstellar, and Fightclub.

In the caption, Zomato wrote, “Rise and smile coffee lovers. Happy Coffee Day and Smile Day, everyone.” They added, “Except the ones who smile after looking at the last slide,” citing the twist at the end of the slide show.

Take a look yourself:

Netizens couldn’t hold back but comment on the hilarious collection of caffeine-morphed screenshots. One user wrote, “Gajab Coffee Hai Yaar.” Another wrote, “Gazab Editbaaz Aadmi Ho Be.” The comment box also witnessed some polarity where many chai lovers defended their elixir with full valor.

What do you think of these hilarious and creative posts?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.