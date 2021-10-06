CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Zomato 'Flirts' With Bongs in Fluent Bengali for Mahalaya and Twitter Loves it
2-MIN READ

Zomato 'Flirts' With Bongs in Fluent Bengali for Mahalaya and Twitter Loves it

One person wanted Zomato to send 'Golbari's' Kosha-Mangsho. Golbari is a famous food joint in Kolkata and is quite popular for its mutton dish. (Image: Twitter/Zomato)

The post by Zomato went viral in no time and Bengalis on Twitter reacted to it with equally hilarious reactions.

As Bengalis awaited with bated breath for the Mahalaya, the advent of Durga ‘Pujo’ this year like every other time, Zomato on Twitter decided to make things a bit interesting. How exactly? the food delivery giant put out a simple message of concern- in Bengali- ‘Khabar Kheye Niecho?’. For those who don’t understand the language, it translated to ‘Have you had your food’. For the unassuming ‘non-Bong’ sections on Twitterverse and elsewhere, this is a very personal and quintessentially Bengali way of asking someone whether they have eaten their food or not.

The post by Zomato went viral in no time and Bengalis on Twitter reacted to it with equally hilarious reactions. One of the first replies by a netizen was to quote a popular song. ‘Ashay ashay boshe achi niye amar mon

Delivery ashbe kokhon!!’ , which translates to ‘Here I am sitting with my heart full of hope when the delivery will come’.

One person wanted Zomato to send ‘Golbari’s’ Kosha-Mangsho. Golbari is a famous food joint in Kolkata and is quite popular for its mutton dish.

One person however decided to get more technical about this. And dare we say, we do appreciate the advice here. Zomato, take note for next time.

On the occasion of Mahalaya, the All India Radio plays the ‘Mahishasura Mardini’, a beautiful recitation of the scriptural verses of the ‘Chandi Kavya.’ Even as Navratri starts on October 7 and ends on October 15 with Dussehra, Bengalis who mark the Durga Pujo from the sixth day of festivities will celebrate beginning October 10, which is Sasthi or the sixth day of the festivities.

first published:October 06, 2021, 09:32 IST