Zomato 'Flirts' With Bongs in Fluent Bengali for Mahalaya and Twitter Loves it

As Bengalis awaited with bated breath for the Mahalaya, the advent of Durga ‘Pujo’ this year like every other time, Zomato on Twitter decided to make things a bit interesting. How exactly? the food delivery giant put out a simple message of concern- in Bengali- ‘Khabar Kheye Niecho?’. For those who don’t understand the language, it translated to ‘Have you had your food’. For the unassuming ‘non-Bong’ sections on Twitterverse and elsewhere, this is a very personal and quintessentially Bengali way of asking someone whether they have eaten their food or not.

khabar kheye niecho?— zomato (@zomato) October 5, 2021

The post by Zomato went viral in no time and Bengalis on Twitter reacted to it with equally hilarious reactions. One of the first replies by a netizen was to quote a popular song. ‘Ashay ashay boshe achi niye amar mon

Delivery ashbe kokhon!!’ , which translates to ‘Here I am sitting with my heart full of hope when the delivery will come’.

Tomar shongey dekhte pelePara porshi mondo boleRatri belaShobai jokhon ghume ochetonDelivery asbe tokhon!— zomato (@zomato) October 5, 2021

One person wanted Zomato to send ‘Golbari’s’ Kosha-Mangsho. Golbari is a famous food joint in Kolkata and is quite popular for its mutton dish.

Zomato bariety gol barir kosha maango kokhun pathabey ☹️ https://t.co/rdk5FTRJtb— Pri_C. (@ShhMainHoon) October 6, 2021

Nice question on tl at 1am but ik for a fact some bengalis still haven't https://t.co/kdPIRHnMuG— Moon 🎨 (@MOONLIKEU_) October 5, 2021

The amazing interactions in the comments of this tweet proves, that whoever "Dada" is in charge of @zomato account now had started celebrating the Puja spirit with some potent spirits (may even be old monk) 😊😋 https://t.co/nlZAR9LdIm— Stereotypical Bong (@stereotype_bong) October 5, 2021

One person however decided to get more technical about this. And dare we say, we do appreciate the advice here. Zomato, take note for next time.

Accha ei bepar?Also this is wrong framing. If it's about a message from a partner it's just "kheycho?". Does the trick. Khabar kheye niecho sounds more like an enquiry where the person probably shouldn't have eaten his/her meal. https://t.co/H66R4Cuhfp — Krishnendu Biswas (@krishlfc) October 5, 2021

"Kheyecho?"would have been more magical https://t.co/ZXABvtThZL — Kaushik | কৌশিক (@kachatterjee) October 5, 2021

Zomato making overtures to #Bongs can only mean one thing. #DurgaPuja2021 is here! https://t.co/6ys1vlV6nt— Alimpan Banerjee (@AlimpanBanerjea) October 5, 2021

@zomato stop flirting with everyone in bengali. Flirt with me! 😒 https://t.co/rCkI0GzbH3— AT⁷ | Yoongi's hand stan aacount (@cultjoon0127) October 5, 2021

On the occasion of Mahalaya, the All India Radio plays the ‘Mahishasura Mardini’, a beautiful recitation of the scriptural verses of the ‘Chandi Kavya.’ Even as Navratri starts on October 7 and ends on October 15 with Dussehra, Bengalis who mark the Durga Pujo from the sixth day of festivities will celebrate beginning October 10, which is Sasthi or the sixth day of the festivities.

