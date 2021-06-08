'Khana Kha Liya?': Zomato's Latest Tweet is Reminding Netizens of Desi Moms' One True 'Concern'

If there’s one enduring trait desi mothers have added to their personalities, it is the constant state of worrying they do for their offsprings. For those who have moved out of their homes, the constant reminders from ‘meri maa’ to have breakfast, lunch and dinner is something everyone is used to and sometimes a tad bit harassed with as well, (for lack of a better way). But now, Zoamto seems to have taken over this one particular responsibility from the moms across the country. The food delivery platform’s recent tweet is strongly reminding netizens of their mother’s phone calls or texts with those three magical words- ‘Khana kha liya?’!

The simple words resonated wide array of reactions from netizens who were strongly reminded of their mothers or partners asking them the same questions. Many users also posted hilarious responses to the question and it soon went viral. Even Zomato’s delivery rival Swiggy was dragged into the conversations by many. Check out the post and a few reactions to it:

khana kha liya?— zomato (@zomato) June 6, 2021

Han @swiggy_in se mangwaya tha— Ayush Shukla (@ayushshukl99) June 6, 2021

Aap khila rhe ho ?— TShirtBhaiya.Com (@TShirtBhaiya) June 6, 2021

Mazza aa gaya khana khakar aaj, @swiggy_in ne jhatka meat bhijwaya — desi mojito (@desimojito) June 6, 2021

Do Burger bhej Bhai bukh lagi he— Unknown Jinu (@imrealJinu) June 6, 2021

10 din se nhi khaya — Zehra Calligraphy (@zehraavadh) June 7, 2021

Kal se delivery start hogi :/ hungry since April 🙁 please kal 50% off kara do on all orders #indore #UnlockGuideline— Shivani Jain (@shivani2707jain) June 6, 2021

Haan, par ghar ka.— Supriya Dedgaonkar (@supriya_mirror) June 7, 2021

Kooler mein paani bhi bhar liya…Aur batao— इश्किया : ईवान (@Lyfismessy) June 6, 2021

In an unrelated development, the food delivery app has also launched an initiative to vaccine all their delivery partners in the Delhi and NCR region. The initiative was started last week. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal made the announcement on the microblogging site Twitter on Friday. In an effort to boost vaccination, Zomato is also bearing the cost of the vaccinations and offering incentives to its delivery partners for finding vaccine slots on their own.

