Zomato had the Best Response to a Twitter User who Wanted Dhoni-special Discount for Whole Country

Food delivery application Zomato decided to honour former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni's hometown in its own unique style. Zomato gave discount to the people of Ranchi for ordering food from there.

"A gift for the city that gifted India a legend!," Zomato wrote in a tweet as it shared the discount offer.

A gift for the city that gifted India a legend! pic.twitter.com/O2r9E7Z7TL — Zomato (@ZomatoIN) August 16, 2020

However, someone seemed to be irked for not having the Zomato's discount applicable for across the country and Zomato had it's own Rajpal Yadav way of dealing with the demand.

"He might me from Ranchi but the whole INDIA loves the Legend why not make this offer available for Pan India? (sic)," wrote a Twitter user. Well, that sounds like a genuine demand. But why should we have food on discounted prices because Dhoni made India proud?

He might me from Ranchi but the whole INDIA loves the Legend why not make this offer available for Pan India ? — Karan Banga (@karanbanga110) August 16, 2020

Of course Dhoni made India proud on several occasions, but Zomato's offer is valid only in his hometwon. Time to accept that there is no free lunch in this world.

Zomato quoted the perfect meme to deal with the situation. What a Hera Pheri indeed!

Dhoni, who sailed India's cricket team through many victories, announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. The 35-year-old former Indian skipper has an illustrious career spanning over 16 years and earned the reputation of being 'Captain cool'. Born and brought up in Ranchi, Dhoni made his debut for India under the captaincy of of current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in 2004 against Bangladesh.