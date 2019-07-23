Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Zomato Introduces 'Rocket' Icon on App to Celebrate Launch of Chandrayaan-2

Starting Monday, the Zomato delivery app started displaying a rocket icon, painted in the colours of the Indian flag, instead of the usual icon of the rider on a bike.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Zomato Introduces 'Rocket' Icon on App to Celebrate Launch of Chandrayaan-2
Image credit: Twitter
Loading...

With the launch of Chandrayaan-2 on July 22, India joined US, Russia and China to become the fourth country to send an unmanned mission to the moon, it's second in 11 years.

The entire nation was in a mood of jubilation and celebration as the towering geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle GSLV-MkIII-M1, dubbed as 'Baahubali', lifted-off from the second launchpad at the spaceport into cloudy skies at 2.43 pm and successfully placed the 3,850-kg lunar probe into the earth's orbit.

While citizens of India used social media to celebrate the achievement, food delivery app Zomato had a rather colourful and distinctive way to commemorate the launch of the lunar probe. Starting Monday, the Zomato delivery app started displaying a rocket icon, painted in the colours of the Indian flag, instead of the usual icon of the rider on a bike.

So every time you order on the app, the rocket icon appears and can be seen on the navigation map.

zomato

Carrying a "billion dreams" in a giant leap for the country's ambitious low-cost space programme, the most complex and prestigious mission ever undertaken by the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO), if successful, will also make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram