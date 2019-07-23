Zomato Introduces 'Rocket' Icon on App to Celebrate Launch of Chandrayaan-2

With the launch of Chandrayaan-2 on July 22, India joined US, Russia and China to become the fourth country to send an unmanned mission to the moon, it's second in 11 years.

The entire nation was in a mood of jubilation and celebration as the towering geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle GSLV-MkIII-M1, dubbed as 'Baahubali', lifted-off from the second launchpad at the spaceport into cloudy skies at 2.43 pm and successfully placed the 3,850-kg lunar probe into the earth's orbit.

While citizens of India used social media to celebrate the achievement, food delivery app Zomato had a rather colourful and distinctive way to commemorate the launch of the lunar probe. Starting Monday, the Zomato delivery app started displaying a rocket icon, painted in the colours of the Indian flag, instead of the usual icon of the rider on a bike.

So every time you order on the app, the rocket icon appears and can be seen on the navigation map.

Carrying a "billion dreams" in a giant leap for the country's ambitious low-cost space programme, the most complex and prestigious mission ever undertaken by the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO), if successful, will also make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon.