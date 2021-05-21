Zomato Launches Vaccine Drive for Delivery Partners and 'Incentives' to Find Slots on Their Own

To help amp up the third phase of the vaccination drive in India, online food delivery app Zomato has launched an initiative to vaccine all their delivery partners in the Delhi and NCR region. The initiative was started last week. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal made the announcement on the microblogging site Twitter on Friday. In an effort to boost vaccination, Zomato is also bearing the cost of the vaccinations and offering incentives to its delivery partners for finding vaccine slots on their own.

“Last week, we started vaccinating our delivery partners in NCR. In one of the largest efforts of its kind, we are facilitating a free and safe vaccination drive for more than 150,000 of our frontline staff and employees. Thousands of our delivery partners are already vaccinated," Goyal wrote.

Goyal also announced that the vaccination drive will be expanding to other parts of the country. The drive will be rolled out in Mumbai and Bengaluru on Saturday and Goyal added that delivery partners across several other cities will be able to avail the vaccine drive by the next week.

“The safety of our customers is the #1 priority for us and our delivery partners who have selflessly and safely delivered hundreds of millions of orders during the pandemic," Goyal tweeted.

“And while we set up camps in various other cities over the next few days, we are also encouraging our delivery partners to get vaccinated on their own. We are more than covering for the cost – we are *incentivising* our delivery partners to find a slot in their vicinity asap," Goyal added.

Several companies have come forth to take charge of vaccinating their employees amid the severe Covid-19 crisis, even as the third wave continues to batter India’s healthcare infrastructure. Wipro, for instance, is planning to arrange one lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine by June for the employees and their dependents in India, Moneycontrol reported. To provide vaccination to Wipro employees, the company plans to partner with hospitals, healthcare services in India. The IT giant has 1.9 lakh employees in total, the majority of them in India.

Peers Infosys and HCL Tech have also started vaccination drives for their employees.

