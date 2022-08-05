Zomato Offers Help to Young Boy Who Turned Delivery Agent After Father's Accident

A young boy recently went viral after a video showed him working as a Zomato delivery agent after his father met with an accident. The boy goes to school in the morning and delivers food as a Zomato agent after 6 pm. He is continuing in his father’s footsteps. The Zomato orders come through his father’s profile that’s enrolled on the food delivery app. Zomato Care responded to the tweet, asking for the details of the boy’s father.

Even though Rahul Mittal, the Twitter user who had shared the video, claimed that the boy is 7 years old, Zomato referred to him as a 14-year-old. A Zomato spokesperson told Gadgets 360, “We are thankful to the internet community for bringing this to our notice.” However, they also told the portal that there are multiple violations involved in the scenario, including child labour and misrepresentation.

The Zomato spokesperson said that the boy’s family has been educated in the matter but not any strict action has been taken against them, taking into account the situation that they have been going through. Zomato also said that it offered to support the education of the boy.

The boy’s father joined Zomato post his accident and hence the company’s accidental support for employees does not extend to him. However, as an exception on humanitarian grounds, the spokesperson said that the company’s teams have extended whatever support is possible in the situation.

Rahul Mittal, however, in a later update said that the boy’s father’s account has been frozen and will be unfrozen when he is able to work again. He also added that the company has provided financial support to the family.

To All those who advocating law here and raising an issue about child labour and policy According to the boy #Zomato have freeze the father id and now he is not doing any labour work and zomato helped them financially too , his father id will unfreeze as soon as he able to work — RAHUL MITTAL (@therahulmittal) August 4, 2022

Many people on Twitter could be seen asking for the boy’s details so that they could pitch in to support him. Many also said that the step taken by Zomato is the right thing to do in the situation.

