Zomato Rider Carries Swiggy Agent on Vogo Bike, Viral Photo Dubbed 'Peak Bengaluru'

Zomato and Swiggy might be competitors in the online food delivery business but delivery agents for either platform face almost the same dilemmas, trying to meet deadlines and eke out a living on minimal wages. A photo is going viral on social media has shown just the same: a Zomato delivery partner can be seen giving a ride to a Swiggy counterpart on a scooter. The scooter is a Vogo Rentals one, and the Zomato rider is wearing a Bounce helmet. Apart from making a basic point about humanity, the photo also shows an amalgamation of the different startups that have set shop in India and are thriving. The Twitter user who shared the photo claims that it was taken in Bengaluru. News18 could not independently verify the location of the picture. It was shared by a Twitter user called Yuvananda Praveen, who wrote: “A @zomato rider carrying a @swiggy_in rider on a @Vogo_rentals scooter wearing a @bounceshare helmet. Can’t get more @peakbengaluru than this!"

All I see is 2 contract workers unable to receive enough pay to have individual vehicles of their own and hence having to make do with what they can access.Meanwhile, every organisation whose logo they carry makes money out of this exploitation.Yeah definitely @peakbengaluru https://t.co/ljb1XVDWFW— MadMax (@TapiocaChip) April 3, 2022

That's a shared economy for you! https://t.co/UBqsiuHVRi— Aravindhan (@whoisAravind) April 3, 2022

On an unrelated note….I think it's inevitable….Swiggy and Zomato need to merge at some point. The business they are engaged in …is too cutthroat and low margin for them not to be friendly😅— Dah_Dah_Dahhh (@du_du_duh) April 6, 2022

This is not the first such photo to capture the lengths that delivery partners have to go to in order to meet some impossible demands.

A pic I took last year in Ranchi.Guy with Swiggy jacket and Zomato bag! pic.twitter.com/30dlk3yuCL— Dr Anoob അനൂബ് (@anoobrazak) April 3, 2022

Zomato recently announced a 10-minute food delivery service called Zomato Instant that drew much criticism. The announcement did not sit well with social media users who anticipated road safety hazards, undue pressure on delivery partners who are already under extreme stress as well as the logistical improbability of such a venture in the middle of big-city traffic. Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal stated at the outset that no pressure would be put on delivery partners to deliver the food faster in order for Zomato Instant to achieve its feat.

