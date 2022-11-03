Zomato Riders Overspeeding? Now, You Can Call This Hotline Number to Complain

Online food delivery platform Zomato has launched a hotline number to curb the rash driving of delivery partners. People can now call to report instances of rash driving by Zomato’s delivery agent, announced CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday via Twitter. The firm has started rolling out delivery bags with ‘hotline phone number’ printed on them. It was back in August when the idea of the hotline number was introduced by Goyal during the company’s annual general meeting. He explained how people will be easily able to report Zomato’s delivery partner if found to be speeding.

Now, taking to Twitter, Goyal announced that he has fulfilled his promise, “As promised earlier, we have started rolling out delivery bags which mention a hotline phone number to report rash driving by our delivery partners. Please remember – we don’t incentivize our delivery partners for on-time deliveries, nor do we penalize them for late ones.”

“We don’t even tell them what the estimated delivery time is – if someone is speeding, it is of their own accord. Please help us make the traffic on our roads saner,” he added. Take a look at the announcement below:

The announcement was made alongside a couple of photos of Zomato’s delivery executive carrying the new bags printed with the hotline number. The text on the new bags read, “In case of rash driving, call 8178-500-500.” This move of Zomato has garnered the attention of a barrage of social media users, one of whom highlighted that many delivery partners tend not to carry Zomato’s delivery bag.

“Wow. This looks amazing. But just a heads up. I see a few of the riders not using Zomato bags and instead using any normal bag or their vehicle’s storage. Can we get this on their Zomato T-Shirt/Jacket as well? Just a print done on their old Zomato tees,” tweeted a user.

Another added, “Good one! Please drive daily awareness to abide by traffic rules. Seen a lot of them jumping signals especially riding on the wrong side of the road and breaking one-way rules endangering lives.”

