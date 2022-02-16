Zomato Shares Crashed to All-time Low But Twitter Was High on These Memes

Zomato shares plummeted over 6% to an all-time low on Tuesday. They were Rs 75 apiece on the BSE- a price lower than the IPO issue price of Rs 76. In the last five trading sessions, the stock was down 18% and declined over 41% in a month, reported Livemint. “Weakness in Zomato shares may further continue and it may go around Rs 65 to Rs 70 levels," Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities, was quoted by the report. Zomato quickly recovered to go over the IPO and closed at Rs 82.75 and also registered an intraday high of Rs 84.65, reported The Hindu Business Line. However, Zomato’s scrip was enough for the Twitter memes to hit real heights, as users came up with hot takes on the matter.

“Zomato offering me Rs 80 off on an order. Should I buy its share or an extra plate of Samosas," tweeted one user.

Zomato offering me Rs 80 off on an order. Should I buy its share or an extra plate of Samosas🥠🤤#Zomato #stockmarkets pic.twitter.com/Bu3zh93KB1— ticker By Finology (@finologyticker) February 15, 2022

#sharemarket Shares of #Zomato fell nearly 8.5%, the steepest intraday decline in over two weeks.Meanwhile Investors who have already made big loss in Zomato be like pic.twitter.com/b0OEtuZ3Ax — Devyani Kohli (@DevyaniKohli1) February 11, 2022

Now after 6 months #Zomato shareholders understood ke kyu "dhak dhak" horela tha Zomato ko listing k time 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/ffKjLaBJVM— Rahul (@RahulGurgaon_) February 15, 2022

On February 11, Zomato shares plunged about 9 per cent in opening deals. The food delivery company, which declared its Q3 earnings, narrowed losses, helped by a one-time gain, while revenue jumped due to increased demand for restaurant meals. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 67 crore, boosted by a one-time gain of Rs 315.8 crore from the sale of stake in sports platform Fitso. The company has come out with excellent numbers, narrowing losses by a big margin. Moreover, its revenues also shot up, almost doubling. The company said it was also close to achieving Ebitda break-even.

“We are very bullish on the product-market fit, unit economics, as well as the growth trajectory of the quick commerce category. It reminds us of the food delivery category a few years ago when many platforms competed over a large and growing market but ultimately only the few who delivered exceptional experience to their customers survived," Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive of Zomato had said in a statement.

“We are becoming increasingly confident in our decision to invest behind market leadership here with healthy unit economics. As a result, we are updating the upper bound of our potential investments in this category to $400 million cash over the next two years," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.