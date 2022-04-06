CHANGE LANGUAGE
Zomato, Swiggy Went Down For Users Across India But Twitter Delivered the Memes

Twitter was flooded with memes after several users across India reported Zomato-Swiggy apps weren't working for them. (Photo by @kumarspace97)

Food apps Zomato, and Swiggy appeared to be down for several users across India.

Buzz Staff

Food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy are down for several users across the country. Taking to Twitter, several users reported that they encountered “Something went wrong. Please try again later" messages when they tried to access the Zomato app. Swiggy only went down some time. “We are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon," Zomato responded to users facing issues with their app on microblogging site Twitter.

While few were troubled by these outages, several people took to Twitter and shared memes. Have a look:

Meanwhile, India’s anti-monopoly watchdog has ordered a probe against food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy for suspected discriminatory pricing practices and other issues raised in a complaint by a restaurants’ association last year.

The National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), which represents over 500,000 restaurants, filed a complaint with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in July 2021, stating that meal delivery companies were engaging in anti-competitive actions.

Now, the CCI has asked its director-general to submit a report within 60 days.

The order stated: “The Commission is of the view that there exists a prima facie case with respect to some of the conduct of Zomato and Swiggy, which requires an investigation by the director-general (DG), to determine whether … (they have) resulted in contravention of the provisions of Section 3(1) of the Act read with Section 3(4) thereof.”

