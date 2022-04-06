Zomato, Swiggy Went Down For Users Across India But Twitter Delivered the Memes

Food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy are down for several users across the country. Taking to Twitter, several users reported that they encountered “Something went wrong. Please try again later" messages when they tried to access the Zomato app. Swiggy only went down some time. “We are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon," Zomato responded to users facing issues with their app on microblogging site Twitter.
Hi there, we are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon.— zomato care (@zomatocare) April 6, 2022
While few were troubled by these outages, several people took to Twitter and shared memes. Have a look:
@zomato down for 15 mins and Janta be like…BTW zomato bro, jaldi build deploy kardo mera khaana bhee on the way..#zomato #zomatodown #down pic.twitter.com/u48bUQx0UL
— Rachit (@rachitkay) April 6, 2022
Zomato got hit by buri duas of 100s of Desi Moms. #zomato #zomatodown pic.twitter.com/OOGodQJ7Xa— Pnect (@Pnect_) April 6, 2022
That's God way of saying I need to lose few inches #zomatodown #zomato #zomatoinstant @zomato @zomatocare @ZomatoProHelp pic.twitter.com/AjxCTJYuJ6— Richi Bhatnagar (@richibhatnagar) April 6, 2022
The apple I was planning on skipping after ordering food from Zomato. @zomato@zomatocare #Zomato #zomatodown pic.twitter.com/z90y6gYgmT— Lalit Kumar (@kumarspace97) April 6, 2022
As swiggy & #zomato are down,Nearby restaurants : pic.twitter.com/ycMcJCE2zF
— Kartik Venkatesh (@Akki2g) April 6, 2022
#Zomato #swiggy apps downPpl who cant cook & depend on these apps rn: pic.twitter.com/AyLNUfxHzV
— Shruti (@kadak_chai_) April 6, 2022
As #swiggy & #zomato are down,Nearby restaurants be like - pic.twitter.com/0QpVQxPjeu
— Kaagaz Apps (@KaagazS) April 6, 2022
Today’s lunch is on us! #Zomato pic.twitter.com/4ZrroxPNlY— Unacademy (@unacademy) April 6, 2022
Is Zomato down for everybody or has God finally decided to take matter into His own hands cz mere se toh weight loss ab hone se raha ! #Zomato #weightloss #zomatodown— Ankita Giri (@always_hunGIRI) April 6, 2022
Aur ye 10 minute mei delivery dene wale they♂️ #zomato #zomatodown pic.twitter.com/QQDtuZDWBZ— Tanmay Prasad (@tann_may) April 6, 2022
Just me leaving the comfort of my home out into the hot Chennai afternoon to eat lunch.. Thanks #Swiggy and #Zomato pic.twitter.com/az0lFEsVKJ— Sivakaminathan Muthusamy (@rsiva229) April 6, 2022
@zomato Who in the world rolls out production environment changes on a Wednesday afternoon? Your busiest time of the week?? #zomatodown #zomato pic.twitter.com/ZHBXm9V8la— Mani Kumar Reddy K (@KManiKumarReddy) April 6, 2022
Meanwhile, India’s anti-monopoly watchdog has ordered a probe against food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy for suspected discriminatory pricing practices and other issues raised in a complaint by a restaurants’ association last year.
The National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), which represents over 500,000 restaurants, filed a complaint with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in July 2021, stating that meal delivery companies were engaging in anti-competitive actions.
Now, the CCI has asked its director-general to submit a report within 60 days.
The order stated: “The Commission is of the view that there exists a prima facie case with respect to some of the conduct of Zomato and Swiggy, which requires an investigation by the director-general (DG), to determine whether … (they have) resulted in contravention of the provisions of Section 3(1) of the Act read with Section 3(4) thereof.”
