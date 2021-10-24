Zomato Takes a Spicy Dig at Pakistan Cricket Board Ahead of T20 World Cup Clash

India and Pakistan are all set to spike your adrenaline with the upcoming T20 World Cup clash on Sunday. The Virat-led Indian cricket team will be looking forward to marking their sixth win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup match. While we are only moments away from the match, fans from both countries have already taken to social media to launch friendly fires and banter at each other. Amid this, the popular food-delivery company Zomato also decided to take a dig at Babar Azam and co. ahead of the match. In a tweet that has gone viral on Twitter, Zomato wrote: “Dear @TheRealPCB, in case you’re looking for burger or pizza tonight, we’re just a DM away," tweeted Zomato with a winking face emoji.

Dear @TheRealPCB, in case you’re looking for or tonight, we’re just a DM away — zomato (@zomato) October 23, 2021

For the tragically unaware, Zomato’s tweet to the PCB is in reference to an epic rant by a Pakistani fan expressing his disappointment over the failure of his team in the 50-over World Cup in 2019 against India. The fan, in his sarcastic video, “cried" his heart out and said only his players were to be blamed for the loss who were busy eating “burgers and pizze" at night before the game.

Here is the old video:

The star of 2019, Momin Saqib, the man who broke the Internet after Pakistan lost to India in the 2019 50-over WC encounter, is back again to remind you why winning for our neighbours is a must.

In a hilariously emotional rant, Saqib, who coined the “Maaro mujhe maaro" meme, opened the new video shot in London wherein he asked if the fans were ready for the emotionally charged match between the two nations.

“Kya aap tayyar hai jazbaat se bharpoor Pak-Bharat ka match? Do hi toh match hain. Ek Pakistan India ka aur dusra Aamir Khan ka Lagaan movie wala. (Are you ready for the emotionally charged match between Pakistan and India? There are only two matches. One, Pakistan meeting India and the second that belongs to Aamir Khan in Lagaan)."

Meanwhile, the 2019 ODI World Cup was the last match between two nations where India had managed to defeat Pakistan convincingly in a rain-curtailed encounter in Manchester.

India and Pakistan are set to go up against each other in the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 24. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

