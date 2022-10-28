Zomato Trolls Pakistan With 'Fake Mr Bean' Jibe After Zimbabwe's T20 World Cup Win

A fake, “Pak Mr Bean” found himself the unlikely antagonist in the brewing tensions between Zimbabwe and Pakistan, who clashed at the T20 World Cup in Perth. Zimbabwe registered a historic 1-run win over Pakistan and even the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, joined in on the Pak Bean debate afterwards, tweeting, “What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean… #PakvsZim.” Now, food delivery platform Zomato has added to the meme, subtly trolling Pakistan: “beans are a real match-winning food.”

beans are a real match-winning food — zomato (@zomato) October 27, 2022

No cap Zomato everytime comes with salty tweet . https://t.co/07M3SNFGXi — sparsh thakkar (@sparshaaaaaaa) October 27, 2022

The whole Pak Bean thing started when a Twitter user by the name Ngugi Chasura broke the Internet when he informed cricket Twitter about a “fraud” Pak Bean, a Pakistani doppelganger of the iconic character Mr Bean, who had travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016.

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you…you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you…#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

This is tha fuck called Pak Bean who imitates Mr Bean stealing peoples money pic.twitter.com/n5qe50SsWp — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

Needless to say, after Thursday’s victory, Zimbabwe had their revenge against Pakistan for the apparently atrocious act of sending the fake Mr Bean back in 2016.

Pakistani comedian Asif Muhammad, who is known as the doppelganger of the famous character Mr Bean played by British acting legend Rowan Atkinson, visited Zimbabwe in 2016 for a comedy show pretending to be Mr Bean. Muhammad was reportedly invited to attend a comedy night, perform road shows, and be a part of the Harare Agricultural Show.

