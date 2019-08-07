Zomato Turns Santa to 4-year-old; Surprises Him with 'Gifts' as Asked For

Zomato just turned an off-season Santa for a four-year-old.

Few days after Zomato received a star for calling out bigotry and claimimg "food has no religion", an excited father took to Twitter when his four-year-old son messaged Zomato seeking "number balloons", "cars" and "gifts" to a Zomato delivery number.

Adoring the innocence of the child's play, the father tweeted that "the son thinks that if he messages Zomato with his fav things, they might deliver them to him."

In other news, my 4 year old son thinks that if he messages Zomato with his fav things, they might deliver them to him 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/K5g65L0rlF — Irshad Daftari (@daftari) August 5, 2019

It was indeed supposed to be a child's play until the next 'update' came with a picture where the son sits with a box of a red-car.

The tweet read, "By special delivery from the good, nay, GREAT, people at @ZomatoINthe 4 year old has got the best surprise ever! Has been running around the house with his gift while his 8 month old sister plays with the wrapping paper. Happiness all around."

UPDATE: By special delivery from the good, nay, GREAT, people at @ZomatoIN the 4 year old has got the best surprise ever! Has been running around the house with his gift while his 8 month old sister plays with the wrapping paper. Happiness all around 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/bYwSSAbQPU — Irshad Daftari (@daftari) August 6, 2019

Zomato Care responded to the tweet with a 'Surprise' GIF, saying, "Making our Junior Super Foodie smile is what we aim for. #ZomaLove."

Making our Junior Super Foodie smile is what we aim for. ^SS#ZomaLove pic.twitter.com/w72v7bHlLP — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) August 6, 2019

The tweet also got the response of Durga Raghunath, Senior Vice President of Growth, Zomato saying, "So glad!"

So glad! — Durga Raghunath (@durgaraghunath) August 6, 2019

The father replied with a thanking note, saying, how Zomato "made a small fella and his mum and dad very happy. (And his little sis)."

Thank you. You’ve made a small fella and his mum and dad very happy. (And his little sis) — Irshad Daftari (@daftari) August 6, 2019

A lot of Twitterati lauded such a moving act of @ZomatoIn and reacted on an emotional note:

This is beyond awesome- i only see this in campaign awards’ case videos. Well done Zomato — Anand Krishnan (@thedoctorine) August 6, 2019

So cute 💯☺️ — Tamanna Wahi (@tamannaW) August 6, 2019

Omgggg @ZomatoIN ily guys 😭❤️ — Angoor Stark 🍇 🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) August 6, 2019

Awwwwww. This is the purest thing on Twitter today @ZomatoIN — Vedashree Khambete-Sharma (@theotherveda) August 6, 2019

In another funny reply, delivery app Dunzo replied with a GIF, "Hi there!"

