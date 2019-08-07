Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Zomato Turns Santa to 4-year-old; Surprises Him with 'Gifts' as Asked For

It was indeed supposed to be a child's play until, the next 'update' came with a picture where the son sits with a box of a red-car.

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2019, 4:05 PM IST
Zomato Turns Santa to 4-year-old; Surprises Him with 'Gifts' as Asked For
The four-year-old sits with a box of red-car, as delivered by Zomato. (Twitter/ @daftari)
Loading...

Zomato just turned an off-season Santa for a four-year-old.

Few days after Zomato received a star for calling out bigotry and claimimg "food has no religion", an excited father took to Twitter when his four-year-old son messaged Zomato seeking "number balloons", "cars" and "gifts" to a Zomato delivery number.

Adoring the innocence of the child's play, the father tweeted that "the son thinks that if he messages Zomato with his fav things, they might deliver them to him."

It was indeed supposed to be a child's play until the next 'update' came with a picture where the son sits with a box of a red-car.

The tweet read, "By special delivery from the good, nay, GREAT, people at @ZomatoINthe 4 year old has got the best surprise ever! Has been running around the house with his gift while his 8 month old sister plays with the wrapping paper. Happiness all around."

Zomato Care responded to the tweet with a 'Surprise' GIF, saying, "Making our Junior Super Foodie smile is what we aim for. #ZomaLove."

The tweet also got the response of Durga Raghunath, Senior Vice President of Growth, Zomato saying, "So glad!"

The father replied with a thanking note, saying, how Zomato "made a small fella and his mum and dad very happy. (And his little sis)."

A lot of Twitterati lauded such a moving act of @ZomatoIn and reacted on an emotional note:

In another funny reply, delivery app Dunzo replied with a GIF, "Hi there!"

